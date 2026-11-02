Shivakumar Directs KMF To Reduce Curd Prices Says Transport Dept To Decide On Bus Fare Hike

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 2 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday said he had directed the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) to reduce the price of curd, even as he defended the recent increase in milk prices, stating that it would benefit 11 lakh farming families and 25 lakh milk vendors across the state.

Speaking to the media near the National Gallery of Modern Art here, Shivakumar said he had issued the direction when KMF office-bearers visited him to felicitate him.

"When the KMF office-bearers came to felicitate me, I instructed them to reduce the price of curd," he said.

Asked about the differences in prices among various varieties of milk, he said milk with higher fat content was priced higher and that officials would explain the details.

"Nobody speaks when the prices of bottled water go up because the GST revenue goes to the Union government. The increase in milk prices will help 11 lakh farming families," he said.

On the possibility of an increase in bus fares, Shivakumar said the Transport Department would take a decision in this regard.

"With the increase in petrol and diesel prices, it has become difficult to meet the daily expenditure on diesel. We have decided to provide special grants to sustain the transport system. In areas where bus services are limited, we have decided to operate buses based on fresh calculations. I have instructed the Transport Department to decide on the fare revision," he said.

Asked about the three demands raised by representatives of the contractors' association, Shivakumar said discussions had been held with them and that pending dues amounted to Rs 38,000 crore.

"Works undertaken during the last six months of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa's tenure are still pending. We have now brought the situation under control. Bills related to the Public Works Department in Bengaluru are being cleared. There are substantial pending bills for works under the Cauvery irrigation projects. Some of the demands raised by the contractors' association have been accepted," he said.

On preparations for the by-elections, Shivakumar said it was his responsibility to oversee the arrangements.

"Several development works have been undertaken in Hiriyur. I will visit the town on Tuesday and launch various development works," he said.

Milk price hike to benefit 11 lakh farming families, 25 lakh vendors: D.K. Suresh

Earlier on Monday afternoon, representatives of the Karnataka Milk Federation and various district milk unions met Shivakumar at his official residence, Krishna, and felicitated him.

Speaking on the occasion, Bengaluru Urban Milk Producers' Cooperative Union (BAMUL) President D.K. Suresh said the increase in milk prices would benefit 11 lakh farming families and 25 lakh milk vendors in the state.

"Nearly 1.15 crore litres of milk are produced daily in Karnataka. Private milk procurement is also significant in North Karnataka. The increase in milk prices will benefit not just 11 lakh farming families but also 25 lakh milk vendors," he said.

Suresh said milk prices in several neighbouring states were higher than those in Karnataka and pointed out that Tamil Nadu had increased milk prices by Rs 12.

"Nandini products are supplied to Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, where milk prices are higher than in Karnataka. Milk powder is also supplied to the national market. Amul has also increased its prices," he said.

He further said that the bulk of the benefit from the milk price revision would go to farmers, while the milk unions would retain only 60 paise.

"Nearly 20 lakh litres of milk are supplied to other states. Nandini milk has also received certification for its excellent quality. There is potential to create employment opportunities for five lakh youth," he added.