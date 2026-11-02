Next Akali Government Will Promote 'Made In Punjab' Products, Says Sukhbir Badal

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 2 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Badal on Monday announced his party's next government would keep a special quota for "Made in Punjab" products for all government purchases to give a fillip to the state industry.

The SAD President, who held interactions with members of the trade and industry in Fatehgarh Sahib and Nabha towns, also announced that the next SAD government would encourage small-scale and medium industry in a big way.

"We will allow all new units in these categories to retain the state GST. We will also put an end to Inspector Raj."

He also announced that power would be supplied to the entire industrial sector at Rs 5 per unit and that the Rahat scheme would be re-introduced.

"This scheme will end the need for traders to keep accounts and they will be able to complete their tax liabilities by paying lump-sum tax," he said.

Asserting that SAD believed in trusting its citizens, Badal said: "We will end Inspector Raj once and for all. No government official will come to your premises and harass you." He was replying to a question from an official of the Fatehgarh Sahib Silai Machine Association.

Badal also announced that the SAD government would establish a Focal Point in Sirhind.“We understand the location advantages of this town and want to exploit the same by creating a Focal Point across 1,000 acres of land."

Asserting that all this was possible if they made the right choice, the SAD President said: "You must make the right decision on who is your choice for the next Chief Minister. One wrong decision could result in wasting five more years."

He urged the trade and industry to analyse the work done by the erstwhile SAD government with the subsequent Congress and present AAP government. "If SAD has made Punjab power surplus, created a world-class road network, built airports and brought in investment into the state, then you should bring in a SAD government in the next elections," he added.