Defence Experts Discuss Evolving Threats, Including AI, Cyber Landscape

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Defence experts discussed emerging security challenges arising from the convergence of cyber operations, Artificial Intelligence (AI), information influence and human cognition at a seminar organised by Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS), in Delhi, an official said on Monday.

The sessions on the opening day of the two-day seminar on“Cyber-Enabled Cognitive Warfare”, organised by the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS) under the aegis of Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS), focused on India's evolving threat landscape.

The inaugural session was attended by Rear Admiral Sanjay Sachdeva, Director General, Defence Cyber Agency, Major General Ashok Kumar (Retd), Director General, CENJOWS, Shri Navin Kumar Singh, National Cyber Security Coordinator, Vice Admiral A.N. Pramod, Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff, and Air Marshal Tejinder Singh, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC).

The sessions focused on the cyber-enabled cognitive battlefield and India's evolving threat landscape, the anatomy of influence operations, including the actors, vectors and narratives shaping the information environment, said the statement.

The deliberations also addressed the targeting of military personnel, veterans and their families, alongside the growing convergence of cyber technologies, Artificial Intelligence and digital manipulation, it said.

The discussions highlighted the need for a comprehensive understanding of emerging threats, extending beyond their technological dimensions to encompass their psychological, institutional and societal implications.

The seminar brings together senior military leaders, government officials, strategic affairs experts, diplomats, representatives from academia, technology specialists and media representatives, providing a multidisciplinary platform for deliberations on the challenges and implications of cyber-enabled cognitive warfare.

Earlier, the IDS Headquarters shared information on social media about Air Marshal Tejinder Singh #CISC attending the Indian Military Heritage Festival #IMHF at @USIofIndia.

“He presided over the session on“25 Years of Institutionalising #Jointmanship and delivered the keynote address. He also attended an engaging interaction with women officers from the three Services who participated in the landmark global sailing expeditions...,” said HQ, IDS.