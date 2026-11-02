AP Government Launches Whatsapp Platform To Assist Cyclone Murasu Victims

AP Government Launches WhatsApp Platform for Cyclone Relief

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 2 (ANI): In an effort to provide swift assistance to citizens affected by Cyclone Murasu, the Andhra Pradesh government's Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) has rolled out a dedicated grievance reporting mechanism through its 'Mana Mitra' WhatsApp Governance platform, an official release said on Monday. Residents in cyclone-hit regions can report emergencies and civic disruptions-such as power outages, uprooted trees, collapsed walls, waterlogging, and other distress situations-by sending a message to the dedicated WhatsApp number 9552300009. The facility is designed to establish direct communication between citizens and administration, enabling prompt on-ground intervention and effective coordination during disaster management operations.

How to Report Cyclone Grievances

According to officials, citizens can report cyclone-related grievances by following a simple step-by-step process: Send a "Hi" to WhatsApp number 9552300009. Select the "Services" option from the menu. Choose "Murasu Cyclone Issues". Click on "Report Issue" and confirm. Select "Registration" and enter essential details, including name, district, and mandal. Describe the specific issue faced in the locality and upload supporting photographs, if available. Once submitted, the grievance will be routed in real time to the concerned local authorities and field officials for immediate action.

Appealing to the public in cyclone-affected areas to actively utilise the service, RTGS officials emphasised that the digital initiative aims to streamline emergency communication, expedite disaster response, and ensure relief reaches the ground without delay.

NDRF Deployment and Meteorological Updates

Earlier in the day, in the wake of Cyclone Murasu intensifying into a severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 37 teams across five states, with primary focus on coastal Andhra Pradesh, where 13 teams have been stationed to tackle emergencies, officials said. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone is expected to cross the coast between Nellore and Narsapur around midnight, with wind speeds reaching up to 120 kmph.

Speaking to ANI, Mohsen Shahedi, Deputy Inspector General (Ops/PRO), NDRF, said that high-level stakeholder meetings have taken place to coordinate disaster preparedness. "Cyclone Murasu, which has developed in the Bay of Bengal, transformed into a severe cyclonic storm this morning. As per the IMD report, around midnight at 11:30 pm today, it will make landfall between Nellore and Narsapur," Shahedi said. "At the time of landfall, the wind speed is expected to be around 100-110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph. Keeping this in mind, a meeting was convened by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) yesterday evening, and today the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also held a meeting with all stakeholders. We have worked out the deployment plan. A total of 37 NDRF teams across five states are being deployed in the wake of this cyclone, with a special focus on Andhra Pradesh, where 13 teams have been positioned," he added.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has sounded a heavy to extremely heavy rainfall alert for several districts of Andhra Pradesh over the next 48 hours. (ANI)

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