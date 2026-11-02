Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Attends Consultative Meeting In Jaisalmer

Defence Minister Visits Jaisalmer for Consultative Meeting

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], November 2 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Jaisalmer on Monday for a two-day visit to attend the Ministry of Defence Consultative Committee meeting. Defence Minister Singh, MoS Sanjay Seth, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Members of the Consultative Committee on Defence attended the Light and Sound Show at the 'Shaurya Van' War Museum. The Defence Consultative Committee meeting will deliberate on key issues concerning national defence and security.

Meeting with New Chief of Air Staff

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met newly appointed Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, and wished him a successful tenure. In a post on X, Rajnath Singh described Air Chief Marshal Dixit as a distinguished air warrior known for his excellent leadership and extended his best wishes for his tenure. "Met with the newly appointed Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit. He is a distinguished air warrior known for excellent leadership. I wish him a wonderful tenure ahead," the Defence Minister wrote on X.

Background of Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit

Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, PVSM, AVSM, VM, VSM, assumed charge as the 29th Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) on October 31, 2026. He succeeded Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, PSM, AVSM, who superannuated after 42 years of distinguished service to the nation.

Newly appointed Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit on Sunday outlined his priorities for the Indian Air Force under the 'VAYU' vision, emphasising combat readiness, restoration of sanctioned combat strength, indigenous defence capabilities, technological innovation and cohesion among the armed forces.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit was commissioned into the Fighter Stream of the Indian Air Force on December 6, 1986. Over a career spanning four decades, the Air Chief has rich experience across diverse domains such as Operations, Flight Testing, Capability Development and Joint Staff assignments, according to the release. (ANI)

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