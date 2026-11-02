Arnold Schwarzenegger Plays Santa In The Man With The Bag Holiday Film

Arnold Schwarzenegger Returns for Holiday Heist

The trailer of 'The Man With The Bag', which stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Alan Ritchson, was unveiled on Monday. Packed with holiday magic, big laughs, and plenty of heart, 'The Man with the Bag' is a "holiday heist adventure about second chances, unlikely friendships, and discovering that sometimes even Santa needs a little help delivering Christmas."

With this film, Arnold Schwarzenegger has returned to the Christmas genre after 30 years, taking on the role of Santa Claus himself. Adam Shankman has directed the project from a script penned by Allan Rice.

Plot and Cast Details

The Santa Heist

Official synopsis of the film read, "When Santa's (Schwarzenegger) iconic red bag is stolen by a rogue elf with a grudge (Awkwafina), Christmas is suddenly at risk. With his biggest night of the year fast-approaching, Santa recruits a thief (Ritchson) from his 'Naughty List' who quickly assembles a crew of criminally skilled misfits - with a little help from elves and reindeer - to pull off the most unexpected heist of their lives."

Release and Production

'The Man With The Bag' is scheduled to be released on December 2, 2026. Berkeley James, Michael Cyril Creighton, Liza Koshy, Kyle Mooney, Jane Krakowski, with Ken Jeong and Awkwafina are also a part of it. The film is produced by Lawrence Grey, p.g.a., Ben Everard, Reg Tigerman, Dan Spilo, and Alan Ritchson. (ANI)

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