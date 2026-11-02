CBI Court Sets November 18 Hearing For Disha Salian Death Probe Plea

CBI Court Schedules Hearing on Disha Salian Case

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI): In a development related to the death of talent manager Disha Salian, Advocate Nilesh Ojha on Monday stated that an application seeking a court-monitored investigation has been registered by the CBI Court, with the matter scheduled for a hearing on November 18. Speaking to ANI, Ojha claimed that despite years having passed since the incident, statements of crucial witnesses were not recorded within the stipulated timeframe, prompting the move to seek judicial oversight under established Supreme Court precedents.

"This is a case of gang-rape and murder... six years have already passed, yet the statements of three crucial witnesses were not recorded within that 60-day window; this is entirely unacceptable to us. The Supreme Court has established a legal provision for such situations: the victim can file an application before the court-in this instance, the CBI court-requesting that the court monitor the investigation," Ojha said. "After we presented the Supreme Court's directive, the court accepted our application and has now registered the matter, scheduling a hearing for November 18," he added.

Allegations and Legal Developments

Ojha further claimed that information concerning mobile location records and other details involving several prominent individuals had been submitted before the court in accordance with legal procedures.“In line with the High Court's order, we have also provided information regarding individuals such as Aaditya Thackeray, Dino Morea, and Sooraj Pancholi, including details about their mobile location data. Additionally, we requested that the statements of two specific officers be recorded; however, this has yet to be done. It is for these reasons that we have filed this application,” he said.

Planned Mass Movement and Public Gathering

Announcing plans for a public gathering demanding a comprehensive investigation, Ojha said letters had been sent to Members of Parliament across the country, urging them to support the cause. "We are turning this into a mass movement. Regarding the case of Disha Salian: we will gather at Azad Maidan on November 19 at 4:00 pm. We have sent letters to every Member of Parliament in the country... We invite all of you to join us. As representatives of the nation, please stand with us-use your influence to push for a CBI investigation," he pleaded. He also alleged the recovery of digital communication trails and called upon authorities to examine all records thoroughly to ensure justice and women's safety.“Chats between Rhea Chakraborty and Aaditya Thackeray have also been recovered. We urge you to examine all these records. Please help fulfill Prime Minister Modi's vision of a drug-free India and ensure the safety of women,” Ojha added.

Background of the Case

Disha Salian was found dead on June 8, 2020, in Mumbai. Her death had initially been recorded as an Accidental Death Report (ADR). She died days before actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whose death also triggered a high-profile investigation and public controversy. Bombay High Court directed the CBI to register a formal First Information Report (FIR) and launch a fresh probe. (ANI)

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