UAE Billionaire Refutes Claims Of Buying Egypt Football Club Al Zamalek

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) UAE businessman Khalaf Al Habtoor has denied reports claiming he plans to purchase the Egyptian football club Al Zamalek.

The circulating media reports claim the Habtoor has plans to purchase the Egyptian club, or to submit financial offers to invest in its affiliated football company.

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The statement comes on the same day the group announced it has decided to sell all of its assets and investments in Lebanon, including its hotels, commercial and residential properties, and land holdings.

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"I would like to clarify that these reports are completely untrue, and have no basis in truth, neither near nor far. I have not submitted any offer to buy the club or invest in it, nor have I entered into any negotiations in this regard, and all that is published about financial amounts or alleged agreements has no connection whatsoever to the facts."

The 77-year-old billionaire went onto say he held the "utmost respect" for the historic club and for all Egyptian sports clubs and their fans.

He emphasised he has plans to always support Egyptian youth and encourage their achievements, something that he has expressed in the past through initiatives.

Earlier this year, Habtoor gifted the whole Egyptian team Mitsubishi cars in recognition of the team's marvellous performance at the Fifa World Cup, in coordination with the Egyptian Football Association.

Despite exiting after their loss to Argentina in the round of last 16, Egypt's players excelled during the match and left the reigning champion, led by superstar Lionel Messi, clueless for most of the game, until they scored three goals in around 15 minutes to qualify for the quarter-finals.

"Supporting sports and youth is one thing, while investing in and managing football clubs is something entirely different. I do not hold any investments in this field, nor do I claim to possess the necessary expertise to manage sports clubs and develop them, and I have no plans to enter into it."

The businessman urged the media to exercise accuracy before publishing news related to his name or projects and investments.

"All my love and appreciation to Egypt and its dear people, and I wish the Zamalek Club and all Egyptian clubs continued progress and success, and for Egyptian sports even more achievements and brilliance."

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