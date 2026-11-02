Roanoke Clinic Explains When Lingering Back Pain Warrants An Evaluation

MENAFN - GetNews)"A healthcare provider at Balance Wellspace Integrative Medicine reviews digital spinal X-rays with a patient to develop a personalized, non-surgical plan for back pain treatment in Roanoke, VA."Balance Wellspace Integrative Medicine is encouraging Roanoke Valley residents whose back pain has lasted more than two weeks, keeps returning or travels into the legs to schedule an evaluation. The clinic's non-surgical approach begins with digital X-rays and may combine chiropractic adjustments, DRX9000 spinal decompression and rehab with ARPwave therapy, coordinated by chiropractors, medical providers and rehab specialists.

ROANOKE, VA - November 02, 2026 - Balance Wellspace Integrative Medicine is encouraging Roanoke Valley residents whose back pain has lasted more than two weeks, keeps returning, or has started to travel into the legs to schedule an evaluation rather than wait it out. The clinic provides non-surgical back pain treatment in Roanoke, VA, for low back pain, mid- and upper-back pain, sciatica, and disc-related discomfort. Care begins with an evaluation that includes digital X-rays at the Roanoke office, and plans may combine chiropractic adjustments, spinal decompression and rehabilitation, with chiropractors, medical providers, and rehab specialists reviewing each case together.

When“Give It a Few Days” Stops Working

Most adults deal with back pain at some point, and many mild episodes ease on their own with time and movement. The challenge is knowing when pain has moved past a simple strain. Pain that lasts beyond two weeks, flares up again and again, or comes with numbness, tingling or weakness in the legs can point to an issue that deserves a closer look, such as an irritated nerve or a bulging or herniated disc.

The causes are familiar to many working households. Long hours at a desk or on a phone can strain the neck and upper back. Tradespeople and caregivers lift, twist and bend throughout the day. Weekend athletes push through minor injuries, and car accidents and falls can leave lingering problems that show up weeks later. Arthritis and age-related changes in the spine can add to the picture.

Patients in Roanoke and surrounding areas often describe a cycle of rest, over-the-counter medication, and short-term fixes that never quite resolves the problem. That has increased interest in back pain relief in Roanoke, VA, that starts with a clear explanation of what is driving the pain and offers non-surgical, non-drug options before more invasive steps are considered.

What the Evaluation and Care Involve

At Balance Wellspace, the first step is a back pain evaluation that reviews symptoms, health history, injuries and daily demands. Digital X-rays are taken at the Roanoke office to help the team understand spinal alignment, disc spacing and joint changes. The findings guide the level of care recommended.

Depending on the evaluation, a plan for back pain treatment in Roanoke, VA, may include:



Chiropractic adjustments aimed at improving spinal motion and reducing strain on surrounding joints and muscles

DRX9000 spinal decompression, a computer-controlled traction system designed to gently reduce pressure on spinal discs and nearby nerves

Rehabilitation that includes ARPwave therapy, a form of electrical stimulation used alongside active exercise to help strengthen supporting muscles

Soft tissue work and therapeutic exercise for patients recovering from car accidents or other impact injuries Medical-grade bracing when additional support is appropriate

Results vary, and the clinic reviews progress over time and adjusts the plan if a patient is not responding as expected. People with sudden, severe symptoms, such as rapidly worsening leg weakness, are advised to seek emergency care.

“A lot of people come in after months of hoping their back would just settle down,” said Dr. Jennifer Walker, founder and CEO of Balance Wellspace Integrative Medicine.“We want them to walk out of that first visit knowing what's going on and what we think will help. When someone tells us they can sit through a workday or pick up their kids again without bracing for it, that's the kind of change we're working toward.”

A Team Approach Close to Home

The clinic's back pain care reflects its broader model, which it describes as a“village” of medical providers, chiropractors, and rehabilitation specialists working together instead of a single provider handling every piece. The clinical team meets daily to review scheduled patients, which allows imaging, adjustments, decompression, and rehab to be coordinated under one plan.

For residents weighing back pain treatment in Roanoke, VA, that setup means evaluation, imaging, and therapy can happen at one location rather than across several offices. Patients can find the back pain clinic in Roanoke, V on Colonial Avenue Southwest, and a second specialty clinic in Christiansburg serves the New River Valley. Upper- and lower-back care is available at both locations.

“Back pain is rarely one thing,” Walker said.“It might be a disc, posture, an old injury, and weak core muscles all at once. Having our providers in the same building means we can look at all of it together and build a plan the patient can actually stick with, not just something that gets them through the week.”

Scheduling a Consultation

Balance Wellspace is accepting new patients, and its clinics are open Monday through Thursday. The practice works with several insurance plans, including Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Medicare, and UnitedHealthcare, and encourages patients to confirm coverage with their insurer.

Residents interested in back pain treatment in Roanoke, V can learn more online and schedule a consultation through the clinic's website or by phone. The first visit focuses on the evaluation and a review of findings, so patients can understand their options for back pain treatment before deciding on next steps. The clinic serves patients across Roanoke, the Roanoke Valley, the New River Valley, and surrounding communities.

About Balance Wellspace Integrative Medicine

Balance Wellspace Integrative Medicine is an integrative medical practice with locations in Roanoke and Christiansburg, Virginia. Founded by Dr. Jennifer Walker, the practice offers chiropractic and spinal care, spinal decompression, integrative pain management, a peripheral neuropathy program, and physical rehabilitation. Its medical providers, chiropractors, and rehabilitation staff share findings and review patient plans together, with a focus on non-surgical treatment options for back pain, neck pain, sciatica, and disc-related conditions in the Roanoke Valley, the New River Valley, and surrounding areas.