Cert 3 Early Childhood Education Course Comparison Platform Launches In Australia

MENAFN - GetNews) New platform helps Australians compare training providers, course fees and study options for the Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care.

Sydney, Australia - 2 November, 2026 - Australian comparison company Cert3 Comparisons has launched a new, completely free comparison platform dedicated to helping prospective students compare Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care (CHC30125) courses across Australia.

Available at, the platform brings together information from multiple training providers, making it easier for prospective students to understand their options before enrolling.

Unlike traditional course directories, the platform compares providers across practical considerations including course fees, work placement arrangements, industry check costs, teacher support, assessment assistance and accelerated study options.

It also provides state-specific information and practical guides to help students understand course requirements, work placement obligations and available study pathways.

The platform is 100% free to use, with no subscription fees or charges for students accessing its comparisons and resources.

Transparency is central to the platform's approach. Information is researched using publicly available provider materials and official government sources. Where details cannot be independently verified, they are identified as unknown rather than presented as fact.

"Choosing a training provider is an important decision, particularly for people investing their time and money in a new career. We want to make it easier for prospective students to understand the differences between providers and ask the right questions before they enrol. And importantly, they shouldn't have to pay for the privilege of comparing their options." - Gavin Kimmel, Founder & Managing Director, Cert3 Comparisons

The launch marks the first product from Cert3 Comparisons, with the company planning to develop additional comparison platforms covering other education and training categories.

Cert3 Comparisons operates as an independent comparison business, not a registered training organisation.

The platform is available now, completely free, at:

About Cert3 Comparisons

Cert3 Comparisons is an Australian comparison company developing independent platforms to help consumers make more informed education and training decisions. Its first platform focuses on Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care courses.