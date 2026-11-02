Jordan, Egypt Fms Hold Phone Talks On Regional Developments
Amman, Nov. 2 (Petra) - Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty held a phone call on Monday to discuss regional developments.
The talks display continuous coordination and consultation between Amman and Cairo on shared regional priorities and stability efforts.
//Petra// HA
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