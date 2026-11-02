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Jordan, Egypt Fms Hold Phone Talks On Regional Developments

Jordan, Egypt Fms Hold Phone Talks On Regional Developments


Date: 2026-11-02 10:37:03

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 2 (Petra) - Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty held a phone call on Monday to discuss regional developments.

The talks display continuous coordination and consultation between Amman and Cairo on shared regional priorities and stability efforts.

//Petra// HA

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Jordan News Agency

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