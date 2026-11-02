Prime Minister Congratulates New House Speaker

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

- PM: The government remains committed to executing the King's Speech from the Throne directives alongside Parliament.

- PM: We are dedicated to ongoing dialogue with parliamentary blocs and MPs on key issues and legislation.

- PM thanked lawmakers for their efforts to drive modernization goals, serve Jordanians, and boost national development and resilience.

Amman, Nov. 2 (Petra) - Prime Minister Jafar Hassan congratulated Ibrahim Tarawneh on Monday on his election as House Speaker.

Speaking shortly after the vote, Hassan thanked former Speaker Mazen Qadi for his service during his tenure last year.

At the start of the new parliamentary term, Hassan said the government is committed to executing His Majesty King Abdullah II's directives outlined in the Speech from the Throne.

He said that the executive branch will maintain its collaborative approach with the legislature in line with the constitution, fulfilling the commitments made in the government's confidence policy statement.

The Prime Minister voiced the government's intent to maintain active dialogue and consultation with parliamentary blocs and lawmakers on legislation and national policy. He noted that this partnership remains "central" to deepening the political modernization process launched alongside the current council.

Hassan thanked lawmakers for their efforts in supporting the government's work under the Royal Letter of Designation and the Kingdom's modernization agenda, including the legislative requirements needed to implement them.

//Petra// HA