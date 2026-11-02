Ajloun Cable Car Closed Tuesday For Routine Maintenance

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ajloun, Nov. 2 (Petra) - The Ajloun Cable Car will be closed to visitors tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 3, for scheduled routine maintenance.

The temporary closure is part of regular technical procedures designed to maintain visitor safety and ensure smooth operations in compliance with public safety standards.

Management urged travelers and tourists to adjust their itineraries accordingly when planning visits to the area.

//Petra// HA