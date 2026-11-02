Jordan, Tunisia Canvas Expanding Academic, Research Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Tunis, Nov. 2 (Petra) - Jordanian Ambassador to Tunisia Abdullah Abu Rumman and University of Monastir President Kamel Charrada met on Monday to explore boosting academic and scientific cooperation between Jordanian and Tunisian universities.

Abu Rumman toured campus facilities and met with 130 Jordanian medical students spanning first through sixth years. He listened to their concerns and voiced the embassy's commitment to supporting their academic journey and addressing their needs.

He expressed his appreciation to the university's leadership and faculty for their care and support of Jordanian students, hailing the strong academic bilateral partnership.

//Petra// HA