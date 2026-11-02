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Sanad App Now Accessible Without Mobile Data Usage

Sanad App Now Accessible Without Mobile Data Usage


Date: 2026-11-02 10:36:54

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 2 (Petra) - The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship announced on Monday that Jordanians can now use the Sanad mobile application without consuming their personal internet data.

The initiative, in collaboration with local telecom operators, seeks to accelerate national digital transformation, broaden access to official e-services, and enhance user experience on Sanad.

//Petra// HA

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Jordan News Agency

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