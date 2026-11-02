Lubinets: Ukraine Will Not Disclose Number Of Citizens Evacuated From Oleshky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, during a press conference, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

According to the ombudsman, the decision not to disclose the statistics is linked to the need to preserve the ability to apply the established mechanism for rescuing people in other settlements where a humanitarian crisis has unfolded.

“What we did in Oleshky, in my view, is a potential mechanism that we can apply to other settlements where our citizens are currently living in similar conditions. In other words, the humanitarian catastrophe was not limited to Oleshky,” Lubinets emphasized.

He noted that there are currently several settlements in the Kherson region, as well as in other regions of Ukraine, where active hostilities are ongoing and the front line effectively runs through them.

According to the ombudsman, the mechanism developed could open up new opportunities for rescuing people in such conditions.

Lubinets also urged people not to turn the situation into a competition over how many people have left in one direction or another.

“It was very important for us to constantly monitor the implementation of the agreements. Therefore, neither I nor the Russian side will cite official figures. I really don't want this to turn into a question of who has left in greater numbers. That automatically undermines objectivity. You've seen individual news reports by non-Ukrainian journalists and can draw your own conclusions without the release of official figures,” he noted.

The Ombudsman also spoke about people of various ages who were successfully returned to Ukraine. The oldest man is 94 years old, and the youngest among those evacuated is an infant who returned with his parents.

According to Lubinets, organizing safe and comfortable travel for these groups of citizens required additional planning, as the logistical route was complex.

He added that the work with the evacuees does not end after their return. The Ombudsman receives daily updates on their condition, well-being, and needs, including morning and evening check-ins.

“As far as I know, everyone is happy to be back in Ukraine,” Lubinets concluded.

Lubinets: Ukraine leaves large amount of humanitarian aid infor residents who remain in city

At the same time, the Ombudsman added that, together with the owners, they managed to evacuate 105 pets, including four parrots.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, the humanitarian mission in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region was successful; critically important aid was delivered to the region, and nearly 800 people were evacuated