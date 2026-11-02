Ukraine's MFA Rejects Mali, Niger Accusations That Ukraine Supports Illegal Armed Groups

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is stated in a comment by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

The Foreign Ministry noted that similar accusations had been made before and have recently been repeated, including during the UN General Assembly High-Level Week in September 2026.

“We caution against new disinformation on this issue and draw attention to the fact that since the two countries severed diplomatic relations with Ukraine, no credible evidence has been provided to substantiate these accusations,” the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

The Foreign Ministry also noted that the accusations against Ukraine echo key narratives of Russian propaganda aimed at undermining confidence in the Ukrainian state and weakening its relations with African partners.

At the same time, Ukraine called on the international community to pay attention to the activities of Russian military structures in the Sahel countries, including their role in destabilizing the region and possible human rights violations.

The ministry emphasized that Ukraine respects the sovereignty of Mali and Niger, but the principle of respect for territorial integrity and independence must be applied equally to all states.

“You cannot simultaneously demand respect for the sovereignty of African states while denying Ukraine's right to sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders,” the Foreign Ministry stressed.

Ukraine also reaffirmed its readiness to discuss specific concerns with Mali, Niger and other Sahel states on the basis of facts, mutual respect and international law.

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As Ukrinform reported, in September 2024, the government of Niger decided to sever diplomatic relations with Ukraine, citing“solidarity with the government and people of Mali” and alleged Ukrainian support for“terrorist groups.”

Earlier, the government of Mali announced that it was severing diplomatic relations with Ukraine, citing alleged Ukrainian support for the actions of Tuareg rebels who routed a column of Malian troops and Russian Wagner mercenaries.

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the decision by the Transitional Government of the Republic of Mali to sever diplomatic relations with Ukraine“short-sighted and hasty,” rejected accusations of alleged“Ukrainian support for international terrorism,” and said it reserved the right to take all necessary political and diplomatic measures in response to the unfriendly actions.