Aclara Resources Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:17 AM EST - Aclara Resources Inc.: Announced the successful completion of its first Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with Argonne National Laboratory a U.S. Department of Energy national laboratory. Under the CRADA, signed on January 13, Aclara and Argonne developed and validated a steady-state model of the rare earth separation process for Project Dynamo, Aclara's planned rare earth separation facility in Vinton, Louisiana. Aclara Resources Inc. shares T are trading up $0.09 at $2.43.
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