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Air Transat

Air Transat


Date: 2026-11-02 10:33:21

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:22 AM EST - Air Transat: Is launching Staria, its new rewards program, to give members more ways to make their travel plans happen and enjoy every part of the journey. Air Transat shares T are trading up $0.03 at $1.85.

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Baystreet.ca

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