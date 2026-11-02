Air Transat
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:22 AM EST - Air Transat: Is launching Staria, its new rewards program, to give members more ways to make their travel plans happen and enjoy every part of the journey. Air Transat shares T are trading up $0.03 at $1.85.
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