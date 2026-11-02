Sunday Lake Gold Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:28 AM EST - Sunday Lake Gold Corp.: Announced that Michael Westendorf has been appointed to Sunday Lake Gold's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Westendorf was nominated by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. to serve as its representative on the Board pursuant to the investor rights agreement between the Company and Waratah, as announced on May 20. Westendorf will also serve as a member of the Board of Directors' Technical & Health, Safety and Environment Committee. Sunday Lake Gold Corp. shares T are trading down $0.03 at $1.31.
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