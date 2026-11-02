Rehabilitation Robots Market Size, Share, Trends & Industry Analysis, 2026-2036 ROI Opportunities Center On Reimbursed Home-Use Exoskeletons, Wearable Orthoses, Tele-Rehabilitation, AI Personalization And Expansion Into Aging Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Rehabilitation Robots Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global rehabilitation robots market was valued at USD 1.18 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 1.36 billion in 2026. The market is projected to grow to USD 6.82 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 17.5% during the 2026-2036 forecast period. The report evaluates clinical evidence, epidemiology, unmet medical needs, device technology, regulation, reimbursement, pricing, competitive positioning, and growth opportunities for rehabilitation robotics companies.

The market includes gait training robots, lower-limb exoskeletons, upper-limb rehabilitation robots, powered wearable orthoses, hand & finger rehabilitation devices, body-weight support & balance systems, software, services, and tele-rehabilitation platforms. Applications span neurological, musculoskeletal, and age-related impairments in clinical, home, and community settings. Industrial exoskeletons, prosthetic limbs, and surgical robots are excluded.

Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

Demand is increasing as the global burden of stroke, spinal cord injury, mobility impairment, and age-related conditions expands. The World Stroke Organization estimates that approximately 12 million strokes occur annually, with more than 100 million people living with stroke-related effects. The World Health Organization reports that over 15 million people live with spinal cord injury and that one in six people worldwide will be aged 60 or older by 2030.

Reimbursement developments are accelerating adoption of personal rehabilitation devices. In April 2024, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services finalized a Medicare payment of USD 91,032 per personal exoskeleton. Myomo subsequently reported fourth-quarter 2024 revenue of USD 12.1 million, an increase of 154%, following its expansion into the Medicare Part B market with the MyoPro arm orthosis. The Veterans Health Administration has maintained a dedicated exoskeleton coverage policy since 2015, while Germany's statutory accident insurer DGUV has covered eligible devices since 2019.

Technology advances are also strengthening the rehabilitation robots market. The February 2024 FDA clearance of Wandercraft's self-balancing Atalante X exoskeleton highlighted progress in mobility, balance, and user independence. Additional innovation includes lighter actuators, improved batteries, responsive sensors, connected software, and AI-based adaptive assistance.

Market expansion remains constrained by high equipment costs, inconsistent reimbursement, limited eligibility criteria, and varying regulatory requirements. Clinical evidence also differs by application. The 770-patient RATULS trial found that robot-assisted arm training did not outperform usual care, while evidence reviewed by Cochrane supports electromechanical gait training. Suppliers must demonstrate long-term clinical outcomes, economic value, safety, and usability to secure broader payer coverage and support home deployment.

Segment Outlook

Gait training robots are expected to hold the largest product share in 2026, supported by their established use in rehabilitation hospitals, standardized clinical protocols, and evidence for robot-assisted walking after stroke. Wearable powered orthoses are projected to record the highest CAGR as reimbursement improves and patients seek assistance with daily activities outside clinical environments. Personal lower-limb exoskeletons are also positioned for strong growth following Medicare's payment decision.

Lower extremity devices are expected to lead the market by body part in 2026 because walking recovery remains a primary rehabilitation objective. Upper extremity devices are projected to grow at the highest CAGR, driven by demand among stroke survivors with persistent arm and hand impairment and by expanding coverage for wearable arm orthoses. Full body systems will continue to serve patients with complex rehabilitation requirements.

Clinical settings are forecast to retain the larger market share in 2026, reflecting continued investment by hospitals and rehabilitation centers in gait trainers, exoskeletons, and upper-limb systems. Home & personal use is expected to expand more rapidly as coverage improves and rehabilitation increasingly continues after discharge through wearable devices and tele-rehabilitation services.

Stroke is projected to remain the largest indication due to its substantial survivor population and the prevalence of long-term mobility impairment. Orthopedic & geriatric conditions are expected to achieve the highest CAGR as aging populations increase demand for mobility, balance, and post-surgical rehabilitation. Spinal cord injury remains a major application for personal exoskeletons and continues to account for many regulatory clearances.

Hospitals & rehabilitation centers are expected to remain the leading end-user segment in 2026. Home care & personal users are forecast to grow fastest, supported by reimbursement and the transition toward community-based rehabilitation. Military & veterans healthcare will remain an important adoption channel because of established Veterans Health Administration coverage.

Regional Rehabilitation Robots Market

North America is expected to remain the largest regional market in 2026. Growth is supported by Medicare reimbursement, Veterans Health Administration coverage, an extensive rehabilitation hospital network, FDA clearances, and the presence of companies including Ekso Bionics, Myomo, and Lifeward. Canadian rehabilitation providers are also expanding their use of robotic therapy systems.

Asia-Pacific is projected to achieve the highest regional CAGR through 2036, driven by aging populations, rising stroke incidence, healthcare investment, and established robotics industries. Japan is home to Cyberdyne and Toyota, while China continues to expand domestic production through companies such as Fourier Intelligence. South Korea's Angel Robotics, along with growing activity in India and Australia, further strengthens the regional market.

Europe holds a significant share, supported by manufacturers including Hocoma, Tyromotion, and Wandercraft. Germany benefits from DGUV reimbursement, although EU Medical Device Regulation deadlines in 2027 and 2028 will increase compliance requirements. Brazil and Mexico lead adoption in Latin America, while Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE contribute to growth across the Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Market Opportunities

The rehabilitation robots market remains fragmented across specialist robotics companies, medical technology groups, and emerging device developers. Competition centers on clinical evidence, regulatory approval, reimbursement access, weight, usability, therapist workflow, software integration, service, training, and price. Companies are expanding into home and personal use, developing self-balancing systems, adding tele-rehabilitation capabilities, and combining complementary product portfolios.

Prominent companies profiled in the report include DIH Holding US, Inc. (Hocoma, Motek), Lifeward Ltd. (ReWalk, AlterG), Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., Myomo, Inc., Wandercraft SAS, Tyromotion GmbH, Bionik Laboratories Corp., Motorika, Harmonic Bionics, Inc., Barrett Medical, Cyberdyne Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Fourier Intelligence, and Angel Robotics Co., Ltd.

The strongest opportunities are expected in personal exoskeletons, wearable upper-limb orthoses, connected rehabilitation platforms, and home-based care. Self-balancing technology, AI-enabled assistance, sensor-generated data, and advances transferred from humanoid robotics are likely to improve device capabilities and treatment personalization. The report provides market forecasts and competitive intelligence to support product development, reimbursement strategy, investment planning, market entry, and commercialization decisions through 2036.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Industry Experts

2.2.2.2. Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach (Installed Base and Unit Shipments x Average Selling Price)

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach (Patient Population x Treatment Rate x Device Spend)

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.1.1. Rising Burden of Stroke, Spinal Cord Injury, and Age-Related Mobility Impairment

4.1.1.2. Reimbursement Breakthroughs for Personal Devices

4.1.1.3. Advances in Robotics Enabling More Capable Devices

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.2.1. High Cost and Limited Reimbursement

4.1.2.2. Mixed Clinical Evidence for Some Applications

4.1.2.3. Financial Constraints of Small Specialized Manufacturers

4.1.2.4. Device Limitations Restricting Eligible Patients

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.1.3.1. Home and Personal-Use Exoskeletons

4.1.3.2. Upper-Limb Wearable Orthoses

4.1.3.3. Tele-Rehabilitation and Data-Driven Therapy

4.1.4. Challenges

4.1.4.1. Shortages of Trained Rehabilitation Professionals

4.1.4.2. Regulatory Requirements for Home and Personal Use

4.1.4.3. Demonstrating Long-Term Outcomes and Cost-Effectiveness

4.1.4.4. Fragmented Payer Landscape Across Countries

4.2. Key Trends

4.2.1. Shift from Clinical to Home and Personal Use

4.2.2. Emergence of Self-Balancing, Hands-Free Exoskeletons

4.2.3. Integration of Sensors, Data, and AI into Therapy

4.2.4. Convergence of Rehabilitation and Humanoid Robotics

4.3. Epidemiology and Unmet Need Analysis

4.3.1. Stroke

4.3.2. Spinal Cord Injury

4.3.3. Other Neurological and Musculoskeletal Conditions

4.3.4. Aging and Rehabilitation Workforce Gap

4.4. Clinical Evidence Analysis

4.4.1. Gait Training Evidence

4.4.2. Upper-Limb Robotics Evidence

4.4.3. Personal Exoskeleton Outcomes

4.5. Technology Landscape

4.5.1. Actuators, Sensors, and Control Systems

4.5.2. Self-Balancing and Hands-Free Exoskeletons

4.5.3. EMG-Driven Powered Orthoses

4.5.4. Software, Gamification, and Tele-Rehabilitation

4.5.5. AI-Based Adaptive Assistance

4.6. Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape

4.6.1. FDA Classification and Clearances

4.6.2. EU Medical Device Regulation

4.6.3. U.S. Medicare, VA, and Private Insurance Coverage

4.6.4. Reimbursement in Germany, Japan, and Other Markets

4.7. Pricing Analysis

4.8. Value Chain Analysis

4.9. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Rehabilitation Robots Market, by Product

5.1. Gait Training Robots

5.1.1. Treadmill-Based Systems

5.1.2. End-Effector Systems

5.2. Lower-Limb Exoskeletons

5.2.1. Clinical Exoskeletons

5.2.2. Personal Exoskeletons

5.3. Upper-Limb Rehabilitation Robots

5.4. Wearable Powered Orthoses

5.5. Hand & Finger Rehabilitation Robots

5.6. Body-Weight Support & Balance Systems

5.7. Software & Tele-Rehabilitation

6. Rehabilitation Robots Market, by Body Part

6.1. Lower Extremity

6.2. Upper Extremity

6.3. Full Body

7. Rehabilitation Robots Market, by Care Setting

7.1. Clinical

7.2. Home & Personal

8. Rehabilitation Robots Market, by Indication

8.1. Stroke

8.2. Spinal Cord Injury

8.3. Traumatic Brain Injury

8.4. Multiple Sclerosis

8.5. Cerebral Palsy

8.6. Orthopedic & Geriatric Conditions

9. Rehabilitation Robots Market, by End User

9.1. Hospitals & Rehabilitation Centers

9.2. Outpatient & Physical Therapy Clinics

9.3. Home Care & Personal Users

9.4. Military & Veterans Healthcare

9.5. Research Institutions

10. Rehabilitation Robots Market, by Geography

10.1. North America

10.1.1. U.S.

10.1.2. Canada

10.2. Europe

10.2.1. Germany

10.2.2. Switzerland

10.2.3. France

10.2.4. Italy

10.2.5. U.K.

10.2.6. Austria

10.2.7. Rest of Europe

10.3. Asia-Pacific

10.3.1. Japan

10.3.2. China

10.3.3. South Korea

10.3.4. India

10.3.5. Australia

10.3.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.4. Latin America

10.4.1. Brazil

10.4.2. Mexico

10.4.3. Rest of Latin America

10.5. Middle East & Africa

10.5.1. Israel

10.5.2. Saudi Arabia

10.5.3. UAE

10.5.4. South Africa

10.5.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Overview

11.2. Key Growth Strategies

11.3. Competitive Benchmarking

11.4. Competitive Dashboard

11.4.1. Industry Leaders

11.4.2. Market Differentiators

11.4.3. Vanguards

11.4.4. Emerging Companies

11.5. Market Share/Rank Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

12. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, and SWOT Analysis

Rehabilitation Robotics Specialists

12.1. DIH Holding US, Inc. (Hocoma, Motek)

12.2. Lifeward Ltd. (ReWalk, AlterG)

12.3. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.

12.4. Myomo, Inc.

12.5. Wandercraft SAS

12.6. Tyromotion GmbH

12.7. Bionik Laboratories Corp.

12.8. Motorika

12.9. Harmonic Bionics, Inc.

12.10. Barrett Medical

Asia-Pacific Robotics Companies

12.11. Cyberdyne Inc.

12.12. Toyota Motor Corporation

12.13. Fourier Intelligence

12.14. Angel Robotics Co., Ltd.

13. Appendix

13.1. Related Reports

13.2. Customization Options

List of Tables [282]



List of Figures [47]

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