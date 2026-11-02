BIDU Deadline Alert: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) Investors Of Securities Class Action Deadline On November 13, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A securities class action alleges Baidu, Inc. spent three consecutive quarters telling investors its AI-powered business was cushioning a collapsing legacy search advertising franchise, until the AI business itself contracted 8% sequentially and BIDU shares lost $13.25 in a single session.

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between November 18, 2025 and August 17, 2026. See if you could be eligible to recover. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

BIDU American Depositary Shares closed at a Class Period high of $162.52 on January 22, 2026, then closed at $90.87 on August 18, 2026 after a one-day drop of $13.25 per share, or 12.73%, on unusually heavy trading volume. An earlier decline of $7.50 per share, or 5.65%, occurred on February 26, 2026. Investors have until November 13, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

November 18, 2025: The AI Cushion Narrative Begins

Baidu reported third quarter 2025 total revenue of RMB31.2 billion, down 7% year over year, with Baidu Core online marketing revenue down 18%. Management told the market that revenue from AI-powered businesses grew over 50% year over year to roughly RMB10 billion, cushioning the impact from softness in online marketing. The filing states that this framing overstated the ability of the AI business to offset the legacy deterioration.

February 26, 2026: The Full-Year Numbers Arrive

Fourth quarter revenue was reported at RMB32.7 billion and full year 2025 revenue at RMB129.1 billion, down more than 4% and more than 3% year over year respectively. It is alleged that positive characterizations of the AI transition continued even as consolidated revenue contracted.

August 18, 2026: The Sequential Reversal

Second quarter 2026 results showed Legacy Business revenue down 23% year over year to RMB10.4 billion and total Online Marketing Services revenue down 19% to RMB13.1 billion. The Baidu Core AI-powered business fell 8% quarter over quarter to RMB12.5 billion, its year-over-year growth decelerating from 49% to 25%, while AI Cloud Infra fell 17% quarter over quarter from RMB8.8 billion to RMB7.3 billion.

Timeline of Alleged Disclosure Failures



November 18, 2025: Q3 2025 AI-powered revenue of roughly RMB10 billion is presented as offsetting online marketing softness, as set forth in the complaint.

January 22, 2026: ADS close at a Class Period high of $162.52.

March 17, 2026: The FY25 Form 20-F states the Company is not aware of any trends, uncertainties, demands, commitments or events for the year ended December 31, 2025 reasonably likely to have a material and adverse effect on total revenue.

May 18, 2026: Q1 2026 results report Core AI-powered Business revenue above RMB13.6 billion, up 49% year over year and exceeding half of Baidu General Business revenue for the first time. August 18, 2026: The AI-powered business declines sequentially, and ADS close at $90.87.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. Here, the sequence of reported results raises important questions about whether investors were given an accurate picture of how much of the legacy revenue decline the AI-powered business could actually absorb." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Calculate your potential recovery or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP - Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BIDU Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the BIDU lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Baidu, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding the ability of its AI-powered business to mitigate rapid declines in its legacy online marketing business during the Class Period. When the Company reported that its Core AI-powered business had fallen 8% quarter over quarter while Legacy Business revenue fell 23% year over year, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Baidu, Inc. allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from November 18, 2025 to August 17, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the BIDU class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do BIDU investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my BIDU shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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