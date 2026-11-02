Global Pet Dental Nutrition Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 966.3 Million As Clinical Innovation And E-Commerce Drive 7.4% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Pet Dental Nutrition Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global pet dental nutrition market was valued at USD 545.8 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 584.8 million in 2026 to USD 966.3 million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the market with a revenue share of 38.6% in 2025. Market growth is supported by the rising prevalence of periodontal disease in pets, an expanding VOHC clinical validation pipeline, stronger e-commerce distribution infrastructure, and increasing demand for formats beyond direct chews.

Market Dynamics and Competitive Landscape

The pet dental nutrition market remains fragmented, with established animal health companies competing against specialty manufacturers and direct-to-consumer brands. Although distribution is concentrated among major retail and e-commerce platforms, no individual manufacturer holds dominant control. This structure is expected to remain durable as emerging brands use specialized formulations, clinical evidence, subscription models, and digital marketing to compete with larger businesses.

Product innovation increasingly centers on formulation science. Postbiotic, enzyme-based, and microbiome-targeting ingredients are gaining prominence as manufacturers move beyond products that depend primarily on abrasive mechanics. Peer-reviewed, placebo-controlled clinical trials are also becoming important competitive differentiators. Companies with credible clinical development programs are better positioned to secure veterinary support, strengthen consumer confidence, and substantiate oral-health claims.

M&A activity remains selective and is largely focused on acquiring distribution capabilities, clinically supported products, and digitally native brands. Incumbent companies are using acquisitions to expand channel reach and strengthen portfolio breadth rather than pursuing large-scale roll-ups. Geographic expansion is similarly becoming channel-led rather than purely product-led, with companies extending e-commerce, digital, and subscription services into underpenetrated regions and customer groups.

Regulatory requirements for companion animal oral-health claims vary across markets, resulting in differences in quality assurance and claim substantiation. Independent veterinary clinical certification has therefore become an influential private-sector benchmark. Certified products can gain a meaningful credibility advantage, particularly as pet owners and veterinary professionals place greater emphasis on demonstrated efficacy and product safety.

Professional veterinary dental cleaning under anesthesia remains the primary clinical benchmark. Pet dental food, chews, treats, powders, granules, and water additives are generally positioned as adjunctive options for preventive or supportive oral care. Manual tooth brushing remains clinically effective, but low owner compliance continues to generate demand for lower-effort products that can be incorporated into routine feeding or hydration.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue analysis and evaluates industry trends across key sub-segments from 2021 - 2033. The market is assessed across the following categories:



Pet: Dogs, Cats, and Other Pets

Product: Dental Food, Dental Chews & Treats, Powders/ Granules, Water Additives, and Other Products

Indication: Plaque & Tartar Control, Oral Microbiome & Probiotic, Breath Freshening, Periodontal & Gum Health, and Multi-Benefit

Route of Administration: Direct, Food, and Water/ Liquid

Usage: Preventive and Supportive/Management Sales Channel: Hospitals & Clinics, Retail, E-commerce, and Other Sales Channel

The geographic analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Country-level coverage includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Japan, China, India, Australia, Thailand, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed market estimates and forecasts for major segments, regions, and countries

Analysis of pet dental nutrition market trends, growth drivers, and emerging opportunities

Competitive landscape insights covering company presence, strategy, and market positioning

Evaluation of product innovation, clinical validation, and evolving formulation technologies

Revenue forecasts designed to support market assessment and investment planning Actionable intelligence for identifying new revenue streams, distribution opportunities, and geographic expansion potential

The report supports manufacturers, animal health companies, retailers, investors, veterinary organizations, and other stakeholders seeking to evaluate market potential and develop informed growth strategies. Its coverage of clinical trends, product development, sales channels, competitive positioning, and regional demand provides a structured basis for strategic planning in the expanding pet dental nutrition market.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Research Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Segment Definitions

1.2.1. Pet

1.2.2. Product

1.2.3. Indication

1.2.4. Route of Administration

1.2.5. Usage

1.2.6. Sales Channel

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Information Procurement

1.4.1. Purchased Database

1.4.2. The internal database

1.4.3. Secondary Sources

1.4.4. Primary Research

1.5. Information Or Data Analysis

1.5.1. Data Analysis Models

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Model Details

1.7.1. Commodity Flow Analysis

1.7.2. Top-Down Analysis

1.7.3. Bottom-up Approach

1.7.4. Multivariate Analysis

1.8. List Of Secondary Sources

1.9. List Of Abbreviations

1.10. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Rising Periodontal Disease Prevalence In Pets

3.2.1.2. Expanding VOHC Clinical Validation Pipeline

3.2.1.3. Accelerating E-Commerce Distribution Infrastructure

3.2.1.4. Diversifying Delivery Formats Beyond Direct Chews

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Anesthesia-Based Cleaning Remains Clinical Gold Standard

3.2.2.2. Palatability And Choking-Hazard Design Constraints

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.3. Pricing Analysis, 2025

3.4. Tariff Impact Analysis

3.5. Estimated Animal Population, Key Countries & Key Species, 2021-2025

3.6. Market Analysis Tools

3.6.1. Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Pet Dental Nutrition Market: Pet Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Pet Dental Nutrition Market, Pet: Segment Dashboard

4.2. Pet Dental Nutrition Market, Pet: Movement Analysis

4.3. Pet Dental Nutrition Market Estimates & Forecasts, Pet, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Dogs

4.4.1. Dogs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Cats

4.5.1. Cats Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.6. Other Pets

4.6.1. Other Pets Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Pet Dental Nutrition Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Pet Dental Nutrition Market, Product: Segment Dashboard

5.2. Pet Dental Nutrition Market, Product: Movement Analysis

5.3. Pet Dental Nutrition Market Estimates & Forecasts, Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Dental Food

5.4.1. Dental Food Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Dental Chews & Treats

5.5.1. Dental Chews & Treats Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.6. Powders/ Granules

5.6.1. Powders/ Granules Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.7. Water Additives

5.7.1. Water Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.8. Other Products

5.8.1. Other Products Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Pet Dental Nutrition Market: Indication Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Pet Dental Nutrition Market, Indication: Segment Dashboard

6.2. Pet Dental Nutrition Market, Indication: Movement Analysis

6.3. Pet Dental Nutrition Market Estimates & Forecasts, Indication, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Plaque & Tartar Control

6.4.1. Plaque & Tartar Control Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5. Oral Microbiome & Probiotic

6.5.1. Oral Microbiome & Probiotic Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.6. Breath Freshening

6.6.1. Breath Freshening Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.7. Periodontal & Gum Health

6.7.1. Periodontal & Gum Health Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.8. Multi-Benefit

6.8.1. Multi-Benefit Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Pet Dental Nutrition Market: Route of Administration Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Pet Dental Nutrition Market, Route of Administration: Segment Dashboard

7.2. Pet Dental Nutrition Market, Route of Administration: Movement Analysis

7.3. Pet Dental Nutrition Market Estimates & Forecasts, Route of Administration, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4. Direct

7.4.1. Direct Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5. Food

7.5.1. Food Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6. Water / Liquid

7.6.1. Water / Liquid Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Pet Dental Nutrition Market: Usage Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Pet Dental Nutrition Market, Usage: Segment Dashboard

8.2. Pet Dental Nutrition Market, Usage: Movement Analysis

8.3. Pet Dental Nutrition Market Estimates & Forecasts, Usage, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4. Preventive

8.4.1. Preventive Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.5. Supportive/Management

8.5.1. Supportive/Management Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 9. Pet Dental Nutrition Market: Sales Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Pet Dental Nutrition Market, Sales Channel: Segment Dashboard

9.2. Pet Dental Nutrition Market, Sales Channel: Movement Analysis

9.3. Pet Dental Nutrition Market Estimates & Forecasts, Sales Channel, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.4. Hospitals & Clinics

9.4.1. Hospitals & Clinics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.5. Retail

9.5.1. Retail Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.6. E-commerce

9.6.1. E-commerce Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.7. Other Channels

9.7.1. Other Channels Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 10. Pet Dental Nutrition Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1. Regional Market Dashboard

10.2. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

10.3. North America

10.3.1. North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.3.2. U.S

10.3.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.3.2.2. Competitive Scenario

10.3.2.3. Regulatory Framework

10.3.2.4. U.S. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.3.3. Canada

10.3.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.3.3.2. Competitive Scenario

10.3.3.3. Regulatory Framework

10.3.3.4. Canada Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.3.4. Mexico

10.3.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.3.4.2. Competitive Scenario

10.3.4.3. Regulatory Framework

10.3.4.4. Mexico Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.4. Europe

10.4.1. Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.4.2. UK

10.4.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.4.2.2. Competitive Scenario

10.4.2.3. Regulatory Framework

10.4.2.4. UK Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.4.3. Germany

10.4.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.4.3.2. Competitive Scenario

10.4.3.3. Regulatory Framework

10.4.3.4. Germany Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.4.4. France

10.4.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.4.4.2. Competitive Scenario

10.4.4.3. Regulatory Framework

10.4.4.4. France Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.4.5. Italy

10.4.5.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.4.5.2. Competitive Scenario

10.4.5.3. Regulatory Framework

10.4.5.4. Italy Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.4.6. Spain

10.4.6.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.4.6.2. Competitive Scenario

10.4.6.3. Regulatory Framework

10.4.6.4. Spain Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.4.7. Denmark

10.4.7.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.4.7.2. Competitive Scenario

10.4.7.3. Regulatory Framework

10.4.7.4. Denmark Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.4.8. Sweden

10.4.8.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.4.8.2. Competitive Scenario

10.4.8.3. Regulatory Framework

10.4.8.4. Sweden Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.4.9. Norway

10.4.9.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.4.9.2. Competitive Scenario

10.4.9.3. Regulatory Framework

10.4.9.4. Norway Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.5. Asia Pacific

10.5.1. Asia Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.5.2. Japan

10.5.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.5.2.2. Competitive Scenario

10.5.2.3. Regulatory Framework

10.5.2.4. Japan Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.5.3. China

10.5.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.5.3.2. Competitive Scenario

10.5.3.3. Regulatory Framework

10.5.3.4. China Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.5.4. India

10.5.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.5.4.2. Competitive Scenario

10.5.4.3. Regulatory Framework

10.5.4.4. India Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.5.5. Australia

10.5.5.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.5.5.2. Competitive Scenario

10.5.5.3. Regulatory Framework

10.5.5.4. Australia Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.5.6. Thailand

10.5.6.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.5.6.2. Competitive Scenario

10.5.6.3. Regulatory Framework

10.5.6.4. Thailand Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.5.7. South Korea

10.5.7.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.5.7.2. Competitive Scenario

10.5.7.3. Regulatory Framework

10.5.7.4. South Korea Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.6. Latin America

10.6.1. Latin America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.6.2. Brazil

10.6.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.6.2.2. Competitive Scenario

10.6.2.3. Regulatory Framework

10.6.2.4. Brazil Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.6.3. Argentina

10.6.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.6.3.2. Competitive Scenario

10.6.3.3. Regulatory Framework

10.6.3.4. Argentina Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.7. MEA

10.7.1. MEA Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.7.2. South Africa

10.7.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.7.2.2. Competitive Scenario

10.7.2.3. Regulatory Framework

10.7.2.4. South Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.7.3. UAE

10.7.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.7.3.2. Competitive Scenario

10.7.3.3. Regulatory Framework

10.7.3.4. UAE Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.7.4. Saudi Arabia

10.7.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.7.4.2. Competitive Scenario

10.7.4.3. Regulatory Framework

10.7.4.4. Saudi Arabia Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.7.5. Kuwait

10.7.5.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.7.5.2. Competitive Scenario

10.7.5.3. Regulatory Framework

10.7.5.4. Kuwait Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.7.6. Qatar

10.7.6.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.7.6.2. Competitive Scenario

10.7.6.3. Regulatory Framework

10.7.6.4. Qatar Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.7.7. Oman

10.7.7.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.7.7.2. Competitive Scenario

10.7.7.3. Regulatory Framework

10.7.7.4. Oman Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Key Participant Categorization

11.1.1. Market Leaders

11.1.2. Emerging Players

11.2. Market Assessment Analysis, 2025 (Heat Map Analysis)

11.3. Company Profiles

11.3.1. Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health

11.3.1.1. Company Overview

11.3.1.2. Financial Performance

11.3.1.3. Product Benchmarking

11.3.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.3.2. Virbac

11.3.2.1. Company Overview

11.3.2.2. Financial Performance

11.3.2.3. Product Benchmarking

11.3.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.3.3. Colgate-Palmolive Company (Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc.)

11.3.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.3.2. Financial Performance

11.3.3.3. Product Benchmarking

11.3.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.3.4. Mars Petcare (Royal Canin)

11.3.4.1. Company Overview

11.3.4.2. Financial Performance

11.3.4.3. Product Benchmarking

11.3.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.3.5. HealthyMouth LLC

11.3.5.1. Company Overview

11.3.5.2. Financial Performance

11.3.5.3. Product Benchmarking

11.3.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.3.6. SwedenCare

11.3.6.1. Company Overview

11.3.6.2. Financial Performance

11.3.6.3. Product Benchmarking

11.3.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.3.7. Ceva Animal Health, LLC

11.3.7.1. Company Overview

11.3.7.2. Financial Performance

11.3.7.3. Product Benchmarking

11.3.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.3.8. Nestle

11.3.8.1. Company Overview

11.3.8.2. Financial Performance

11.3.8.3. Product Benchmarking

11.3.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.3.9. Dechra

11.3.9.1. Company Overview

11.3.9.2. Financial Performance

11.3.9.3. Product Benchmarking

11.3.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.3.10. General Mills Inc. (Blue Buffalo Company, Ltd.)

11.3.10.1. Company Overview

11.3.10.2. Financial Performance

11.3.10.3. Product Benchmarking

11.3.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.3.11. Farmina Pet Foods

11.3.11.1. Company Overview

11.3.11.2. Financial Performance

11.3.11.3. Product Benchmarking

11.3.11.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.3.12. PetLabCo

11.3.12.1. Company Overview

11.3.12.2. Financial Performance

11.3.12.3. Product Benchmarking

11.3.13. Pet Honesty

11.3.13.1. Company Overview

11.3.13.2. Financial Performance

11.3.13.3. Product Benchmarking

11.3.13.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.3.14. VetriScience

11.3.14.1. Company Overview

11.3.14.2. Financial Performance

11.3.14.3. Product Benchmarking

11.3.15. Oxyfresh

11.3.15.1. Company Overview

11.3.15.2. Financial Performance

11.3.15.3. Product Benchmarking

11.3.15.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4. Other Strategic Initiatives

List of Tables [190]



List of Figures [97]

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