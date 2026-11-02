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Core Banking Software Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 28.48 Billion As Cloud Modernization And Digital Payments Drive 10.2% CAGR


Date: 2026-11-02 10:31:18

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Core Banking Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component, Deployment, End-use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global core banking software market was valued at an estimated USD 13.32 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 28.48 billion by 2033. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 10.2% from 2026 to 2033, supported by financial institutions investing in advanced technologies, enhanced capabilities, and innovation-driven banking platforms.

Rapid digital transformation across the banking industry is accelerating demand for modern core banking solutions. Banks and financial institutions are replacing traditional operating models with digitally enabled processes to improve service delivery, reinforce security frameworks, and create more responsive customer experiences. Greater availability of customized platforms and easier access to advanced software technologies are also creating substantial opportunities for core banking software providers.

The growing use of smartphones and connected electronic devices is reshaping financial services and transaction processing. Expansion of the e-commerce sector, combined with the emergence of quick commerce in developing economies such as India, has increased the adoption of digital payment technologies. Rising penetration of web-based applications, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services, and digital and mobile payment solutions is further strengthening demand for efficient, scalable, and secure banking software.

As transaction volumes increase across digital channels, banks are managing larger quantities of customer and operational data generated through multiple platforms. This trend is encouraging investment in core banking platforms capable of supporting high-volume processing, centralized data management, real-time access, and stronger information security. These capabilities are becoming increasingly important as financial institutions seek to modernize infrastructure while maintaining reliability and regulatory compliance.

Core banking software also enables banks to connect multiple branches through a centralized system, improving access to information across their networks. Integrated platforms support data search, comparison, and analysis, helping institutions strengthen decision-making and streamline internal processes. Built-in transaction monitoring and screening capabilities further assist banks with fraud prevention, regulatory compliance, and the detection of suspicious activities, including money laundering.

Market Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and examines industry trends across core banking software market segments from 2021 to 2033. The analysis covers component, deployment, end-use, and regional categories.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Solution
    • Deposits
    • Loans
    • Enterprise Customer Solutions
    • Others
  • Service
    • Professional Service
    • Managed Service

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Cloud
  • On-premise

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Banks
  • Financial Institutions
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico
  • Europe: Germany, UK, and France
  • Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia
  • Latin America: Brazil
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA): KSA, UAE, and South Africa

The market outlook reflects the growing strategic importance of core banking modernization as financial institutions respond to rising digital transaction volumes, evolving customer expectations, security requirements, and regulatory obligations. Continued adoption of cloud and on-premise platforms across banks and other financial institutions is expected to support sustained global market growth through 2033.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 130
Forecast Period 2025-2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $13.32 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $28.48 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2%
Regions Covered Global


Companies Featured

  • Capgemini
  • Finastra
  • FIS
  • Fiserv, Inc.
  • HCL Technologies Limited
  • Infosys Limited
  • Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Temenos Group
  • Unisys

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

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