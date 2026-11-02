ASTS Deadline Alert: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds AST Spacemobile, Inc. (ASTS) Investors Of Securities Class Action Deadline On November 13, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure under scrutiny: AST SpaceMobile's SEC filings repeatedly stated that cash on hand would be "sufficient" for the next 12 months, yet the Company allegedly went on to announce $3.0 billion of convertible notes across three offerings in nine months

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between March 4, 2025 and July 15, 2026. Submit your information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

According to the complaint, the full truth began to emerge on September 8, 2025, triggering a one-day decline of $3.86 per share, or roughly 9.47%, to close at $36.91 on September 9, 2025. By the end of the asserted class period, the stock settled at a closing price of $55.01 per share on July 16, 2026, an $11.30, or roughly 17.04% drop from its previous day's closing price. The lead plaintiff deadline is November 13, 2026.

What the Company Disclosed

SEC filings stated that the Company's liquidity was adequate for the year ahead. The 2024 Annual Report represented that cash and cash equivalents on hand, together with access to the 2024 ATM Equity Program, "will be sufficient to meet our current working capital needs, planned operating expenses and capital expenditures for a period of the next 12 months from the date of this Annual Report." Quarterly reports filed in May, August, and November 2025 carried substantively similar liquidity language, the complaint challenges.

Disclosure Gaps Alleged



Senior officers signed Sarbanes-Oxley certifications attesting that the filings contained no untrue statement of material fact and omitted no fact necessary to make the statements not misleading.

Within nine months of the third quarter 2025 filing, AST announced convertible note offerings of $1.0 billion on October 21, 2025, $1.0 billion on February 11, 2026, and $1.0 billion on July 15, 2026.

The action claims the filings did not disclose that increasing capital requirements were likely to drive debt increases and share dilution more frequently, and at greater scale, than had been signaled to shareholders. Disclosure language did not address slow user adoption in the U.S. and Japan, according to the complaint.



Why Generic Warnings May Not Protect

Standard liquidity and competition risk language, the complaint challenges, sat alongside affirmative assurances of capital sufficiency rather than correcting them.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. Here the complaint challenges quarterly liquidity assurances that were followed by three separate $1.0 billion convertible note offerings, and shareholders are entitled to have that question tested." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you might qualify to recover losses or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ASTS Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the ASTS lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges AST SpaceMobile made materially false or misleading statements regarding the sufficiency of its capital and liquidity position and the durability of its competitive position in the satellite direct-to-cellular market during the Class Period. When the Company announced a third $1.0 billion convertible senior note offering on July 15, 2026, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the ASTS class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, Midland/Odessa Division, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the ASTS lawsuit? A: The complaint names AST SpaceMobile, Inc. and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my ASTS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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