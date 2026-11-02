Global Longevity Biotech And Epigenetic Reprogramming Market Report 2026 Capture 12.9% CAGR As Altos Labs, Retro Biosciences, Newlimit And Life Biosciences Scale Reprogramming

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Longevity Biotech and Epigenetic Reprogramming Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global longevity biotech and epigenetic reprogramming market is experiencing rapid expansion as biotechnology companies, healthcare providers, and investors intensify efforts to address biological aging and age-related diseases. The market is projected to grow from $23.93 billion in 2025 to $27.11 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%.

Historic market growth has been supported by aging population demographics, increased investment in regenerative medicine, expanding genomic and molecular biology research, the rising prevalence of age-related chronic diseases, and stronger venture capital funding for longevity research. These factors have accelerated the development of technologies designed to extend healthy lifespan, restore cellular function, and improve outcomes for conditions associated with aging.

The longevity biotech and epigenetic reprogramming market is forecast to reach $44.05 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2026. Key growth drivers include the development of personalized anti-aging therapies, increased demand for preventive healthcare, advances in gene-editing technologies, a growing number of clinical trials for longevity therapeutics, and strategic partnerships across biotechnology ecosystems.

Prominent longevity biotech market trends include the development of partial epigenetic reprogramming therapies, expanding research into senolytic and senomorphic treatments, greater investment in stem cell-based regenerative interventions, and increased focus on therapies targeting age-related diseases. Metabolic intervention strategies that support healthy aging are also gaining attention as researchers seek new ways to delay physiological decline and improve long-term health.

The rising prevalence of age-related chronic diseases is a major catalyst for market growth. Conditions including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, arthritis, dementia, and neurodegenerative disorders are placing increasing pressure on healthcare systems worldwide. Longevity biotechnology and epigenetic reprogramming approaches seek to modify gene-expression patterns, restore cellular function, and reduce biological deterioration, creating potential opportunities to slow disease progression and improve tissue health.

According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, approximately 425,000 Australians were living with dementia in 2024. That total is projected to increase 2.5-fold to more than 1.1 million by 2065, including about 662,000 women and 390,000 men. The anticipated rise in dementia and other age-related conditions highlights the need for innovative therapeutic approaches focused on cellular aging and regenerative medicine.

Increasing healthcare expenditure is also strengthening the outlook for the longevity biotechnology market. Higher public and private spending can provide additional resources for laboratory research, clinical development, advanced diagnostic technologies, and regenerative therapies. In the United Kingdom, healthcare spending reached approximately $370.71 billion (£317 billion) in 2024, according to the Office for National Statistics. This represented a nominal increase of 6.5% compared with 2023.

Clinical progress in epigenetic reprogramming is expected to play a central role in the market's development. In January 2026, Life Biosciences received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its investigational new drug application for ER-100. The partial epigenetic reprogramming therapy entered a Phase 1 clinical trial for optic neuropathies, including glaucoma and non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy. The treatment uses controlled expression of OSK Yamanaka factors to rejuvenate aging retinal cells. This milestone represents an important step toward translating cellular rejuvenation research into human therapeutic applications.

North America was the largest region in the longevity biotech and epigenetic reprogramming market in 2025, supported by advanced biotechnology infrastructure, substantial research funding, active investment, and a strong clinical development environment. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Technology Platform: Partial Epigenetic Reprogramming; Senolytics And Senomorphics; Gene Therapy; Stem Cell Therapy; Metabolic Intervention

2) By Therapeutic Focus: Age Related Ocular Disease; Cardiovascular Aging; Neurodegeneration; Musculoskeletal Decline; Metabolic Aging

3) By Delivery Method: In Vivo Therapies; Ex Vivo Therapies; Small Molecule Therapies; Biologic Therapies; Gene Editing Based Therapies; Cell Based Therapies; Other Delivery Methods

4) By Funding Source: Venture Capital; Government (Advanced Research Projects Agency For Health); Philanthropic; Public Markets

5) By End User: Biotechnology Companies; Pharmaceutical Companies; Research Institutes; Academic And Scientific Organizations; Hospitals And Clinics; Contract Research Organizations; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Partial Epigenetic Reprogramming: Transient Yamanaka Factor Delivery; Small Molecule Epigenetic Modulators; Messenger Ribonucleic Acid Based Reprogramming; Protein Based Reprogramming; Viral Vector Based Delivery

2) By Senolytics And Senomorphics: Apoptosis Inducing Senolytic Agents; Immune Modulating Senomorphics; Natural Compound Based Senolytic Agents; Targeted Antibody Based Senolytic Therapies; Combination Senescence Targeted Therapies

3) By Gene Therapy: Adeno Associated Virus Based Gene Delivery Systems; Lentiviral Gene Therapy Platforms; Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats Gene Editing Systems; Messenger Ribonucleic Acid Gene Regulation Therapies; Ribonucleic Acid Interference Gene Silencing Approaches

4) By Stem Cell Therapy: Mesenchymal Stem Cell Based Therapy; Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Based Therapy; Hematopoietic Stem Cell Based Therapy; Exosome Mediated Stem Cell Therapy; Allogeneic And Autologous Stem Cell Based Therapy

5) By Metabolic Intervention: Caloric Restriction Mimetic Compounds; Mitochondrial Function Enhancement Therapies; Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide Boosting Therapies; Adenosine Monophosphate Activated Protein Kinase Activation Therapies; Hormonal And Insulin Sensitization Therapies

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

