Methodist Healthcare Ministries Breaks Ground On Ministry Park, Expanding Access To Care For South Texas Families

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transformative development will provide affordable lodging, public gathering spaces, and long-term community benefit in the South Texas Medical Center

San Antonio, TX, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, October 30, 2026, Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Inc. (MHM) celebrated the groundbreaking of Ministry Park, a transformative new development in the heart of the South Texas Medical Center that will expand access to affordable lodging for patients and families traveling to San Antonio for specialized medical care.

Located on approximately 16 acres bounded by Wurzbach Road, Floyd Curl Drive, and Medical Drive, Ministry Park represents a long-term investment in community health and well-being. Envisioned by MHM's Board of Directors, the development reflects the organization's mission of Serving Humanity to Honor God and its commitment to reducing barriers that prevent individuals and families from accessing the care they need.

"For years, our board and community partners have shared a vision of transforming this property into a place dedicated to healing, hospitality, and hope," said Jaime Wesolowski, President and CEO of Methodist Healthcare Ministries. "Today, that vision begins to take shape. Ministry Park represents an investment not only in buildings and infrastructure, but in the people and families who come to San Antonio seeking care, healing, and a place to belong.”

To bring this vision to life, MHM established MHM RealCo, a faith-based, mission-driven real estate company dedicated to creating places where all can thrive. Led by President & CEO Christian E. Oviatt, MHM RealCo is responsible for the planning, development, and stewardship of the property, ensuring each phase remains grounded in MHM's values and long-term commitment to community impact.

"Ministry Park was never intended to be just a development project. It was envisioned as a strategic investment in people, access to care, and the future of our community," said Lavonne Garrison, chair of the MHM RealCo Board of Directors. "By helping patients and families stay closer to the care they need, we are creating a place where health, healing, and hope can thrive together.”

The groundbreaking marks the first phase of development, which includes a more than 250-room, dual-branded Home2 Suites and Hilton Garden Inn. Each year, thousands of patients travel to San Antonio seeking specialized healthcare services, often requiring extended stays that can create significant financial hardship for families already navigating serious health challenges.

Central to the project is MHM's commitment to ensuring that economically disadvantaged patients and families can access safe, convenient accommodations while receiving care. A dedicated number of rooms will be made available at significantly reduced rates, including no-cost stays for qualifying families facing financial hardship.

The hotel will complement and expand upon the efforts of organizations such as Ronald McDonald House Charities, Fisher House, and the American Cancer Society Methodist Healthcare Ministries Hope Lodge, helping ensure more visitors to the South Texas Medical Center have access to high-quality accommodations close to their care providers. By reducing lodging as a barrier to treatment, the development aims to improve health outcomes and increase access to lifesaving care.

"This is more than a real estate project. It's a long-term investment in community health," said Christian E. Oviatt, president and CEO of MHM RealCo. "We are intentionally creating a place where patients, families, healthcare professionals, and the broader community can find connection, support, and opportunities to thrive.”

Another key component of the first phase is a public park and enhanced streetscape designed by TBG Partners. The development will feature approximately 15,000 square feet of accessible green space, including a central lawn, shaded arrival plaza, nature exploration areas, rain garden, water feature, and boardwalk.

Improvements along Wurzbach Road will include shade trees, pedestrian lighting, benches, and specialty paving designed to create a more walkable, welcoming and pedestrian-oriented environment within the Medical Center.

"The most successful medical centers today are more than collections of hospitals and clinics. They are communities designed to support patients, families, healthcare professionals and innovation," said Richard Perez, president of the San Antonio Medical Foundation. "Ministry Park strengthens the South Texas Medical Center's ability to serve our region while ensuring future growth is guided by purpose, partnership and community impact.”

Strategically located within the South Texas Medical Center and zoned for mixed use, Ministry Park is positioned to meet both healthcare and commercial needs. Future phases of development will be informed by continued community engagement and best practices from leading medical center developments across the country.

As the project evolves, MHM and MHM RealCo will continue working alongside community stakeholders to ensure Ministry Park remains focused on its guiding vision: creating a place where all can thrive.

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About Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Inc.

Methodist Healthcare Ministries broadens the definition of health care by providing low-cost clinical care for the uninsured and by supporting community-led efforts that improve living conditions that cause people to be sick in the first place. We use our earnings as co-owners of Methodist Healthcare to ensure that people who are economically disadvantaged and uninsured can live their healthiest lives. We do this by advocating for, investing in, and providing access to quality clinical care and addressing factors that affect health-including economic mobility, supportive relationships, food security, broadband access, and safe neighborhoods. Ultimately, we fulfill our mission of“Serving Humanity to Honor God” by advancing health equity so that more individuals and families living in the 74 counties we serve can thrive.

About Methodist Healthcare Ministries affiliate MHM RealCo

MHM RealCo is a faith-based, mission-driven real estate company harnessing our resources to create places in which all can thrive.

Attachments



Ministry Park Groundbreaking, October 30, 2026 Ministry Park, Phase 1 Rendering

CONTACT: Teno Villarreal Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Inc. 2106920234...