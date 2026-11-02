Global Programmable ASIC Market To Reach USD 25.94 Billion By 2030 At 8.2% CAGR, Driven By 5G And Reconfigurable Architectures

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Programmable ASIC market grows from USD 18.93 Billion in 2026 to USD 25.94 Billion by 2030, driven by 5G rollout, reconfigurable architectures and demand for energy-efficient, high-performance computing.

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Programmable Application-Specific Integrated Circuit Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Programmable Application-Specific Integrated Circuit Market to Reach USD 25.94 Billion by 2030

The global programmable application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) market is experiencing strong growth as demand rises for customized, high-performance and energy-efficient semiconductor solutions. The market is projected to increase from USD 17.43 Billion in 2025 to USD 18.93 Billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.

Historical market expansion has been supported by increasing demand for application-specific semiconductor solutions, enhanced processing performance and power-efficient electronic devices. Growth has also been driven by the need for customized hardware functionality and the rising production of advanced electronic systems that require specialized processing capabilities.

Looking ahead, the programmable application-specific integrated circuit market is forecast to reach USD 25.94 Billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.2%. Key growth factors include the increasing adoption of flexible semiconductor architectures, programmable hardware and adaptable processing solutions. Demand for high-performance, energy-efficient computing devices is also expected to accelerate as manufacturers seek reconfigurable hardware that can support changing technical and operational requirements.

Major programmable ASIC market trends include the development of reconfigurable ASIC architectures, application-specific processing with programmable functionality and power-efficient semiconductor devices. Businesses are increasingly prioritizing adaptable ASIC solutions that can respond to evolving system requirements while delivering high-performance programmable logic for specialized applications.

The continued rollout of 5G infrastructure is expected to be a significant driver of programmable application-specific integrated circuit market growth. Increasing demand for faster mobile connectivity and low-latency communications is encouraging network operators and equipment manufacturers to invest in advanced semiconductor technologies. Programmable ASICs allow manufacturers to update hardware functions and optimize signal processing, protocol handling and network performance as 5G standards and services evolve.

In November 2024, the Global Mobile Suppliers Association reported that the 5G standalone device ecosystem had reached 2,112 announced devices with claimed support by the end of September 2024. This represented a 39.7% increase from 1,511 devices recorded at the end of September 2023. The rapid expansion of the 5G standalone ecosystem highlights the growing need for adaptable, high-performance semiconductor components across telecommunications infrastructure and connected devices.

Innovation in custom mixed-signal semiconductor design is another important market development. In September 2023, IC'Alps SAS opened an automotive ASIC design center in Toulouse, France, strengthening its capabilities in custom integrated circuit development. The facility accommodates more than 30 engineers specializing in analog and mixed-signal ASIC specification, design, verification, characterization, industrial testing and design-in support.

The center supports automotive functional safety requirements from ASIL A through ASIL D and provides capabilities in power management, LED drivers, sensor and MEMS interfaces, high-resolution converters, ultra-low-power architectures and multiprocessor designs based on ARM and RISC-V technologies. Its expertise covers semiconductor process technologies ranging from 0.18 micrometers to 5 nanometers, reflecting broader investment in specialized ASIC solutions for automotive, healthcare, industrial and Internet of Things applications.

Strategic acquisitions are also strengthening semiconductor engineering capabilities. In July 2024, Accenture Plc acquired Cientra Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The transaction expanded Accenture's expertise in custom silicon solutions, embedded Internet of Things technologies, ASIC design and verification services. These added capabilities are intended to help clients accelerate semiconductor innovation across artificial intelligence, cloud computing, data centers, automotive systems, telecommunications and other high-technology applications.

Asia-Pacific was the dominant region in the programmable application-specific integrated circuit market in 2025 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered in the programmable application-specific integrated circuit market include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Design Type: Full Custom; Semi-Custom

2) By Functionality: High-Speed Computing; Signal Processing; Memory Management; Network Processing; Security And Encryption; Power Management

3) By Technology Node: 28nm; 16nm; 10nm; 7nm; 5nm

4) By Technology: Flash-Based; Static Random-Access Memory (SRAM)-Based; Antifuse; Non-Volatile

5) By End Use Industry: Consumer Electronics; Healthcare; Telecommunications; Automotive; Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Semi-Custom: Standard Cell Semi-Custom Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC); Gate Array Semi-Custom Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC); Structured Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC); Mixed Signal Semi-Custom Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

2) By Programmable: Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)-Based Programmable Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC); Programmable Logic Device (PLD)-Based Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC); Configurable Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC); Reconfigurable Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Broadcom Inc

Intel Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices Inc

International Business Machines Corporation

MediaTek Inc

Infineon Technologies AG

STMicroelectronics NV

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Arm Holdings plc

Marvell Technology Inc

Microchip Technology Incorporated

Socionext Inc

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

QuickLogic Corporation

Cyient Limited

ASIC North Inc

Bruco IC BV SmartSoC Solutions Pvt Ltd

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