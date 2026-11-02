LINC Investor Alert: Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Securities Class Action Notice - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A securities class action alleges Lincoln Educational Services reported 9% enrollment growth in the second quarter of 2026, while student starts increased by only about 1%. This notice sets out the rights available to LINC purchasers who bought between May 11, 2026 and August 9, 2026.

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between May 11, 2026 and August 9, 2026. Submit your information. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

LINC closed at a Class Period high of $55.68 on July 7, 2026. On August 10, 2026, the shares fell $10.22, or 24.93%, to close at $30.77 on unusually heavy trading volume. Lead plaintiff applications must be submitted by November 10, 2026.

LINC Investor Rights Under the Exchange Act

The action alleges violations of Section 10(b) of the Exchange Act and Rule 10b-5 against the Company and its two senior officers, plus control person claims under Section 20(a). In practical terms, purchasers who bought at allegedly inflated prices may seek money damages without paying out-of-pocket fees, and they may pursue the individual officers as well as the Company. Plaintiffs contend that the admissions process was not effectively converting enrolled students into actual starts, and that positive statements about the Company's business and prospects therefore lacked a reasonable basis.

Rights Available to LINC Purchasers



The right to remain an absent class member without submitting anything before the lead plaintiff application date, and to participate in any later recovery.

The right to apply for appointment as lead plaintiff and oversee how the case is litigated on behalf of all Class Period purchasers.

The right to pursue claims based on when shares were purchased, not on whether the shares are still held; stock already sold at a loss may still count.

The right to a no-cost review of brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid.

The right to choose which firm to contact, with the court able to consolidate competing complaints and appoint a single lead counsel. The right to seek damages tied to the alleged gap between reported enrollment growth of 9% and student start growth of approximately 1%.

Why LINC Shareholders Are Being Notified Now

The action alleges that on August 10, 2026 the Company reported second quarter student starts rose only about 1% year over year, stating that fewer enrolled students than expected attended the first day of class and that it had observed changes in the student decision-making process affecting conversion from enrollment to start. Plaintiffs contend that purchasers who acquired LINC during the Class Period were damaged when the share price declined following that report.

"Shareholders often assume they have no rights once they have sold the stock, and that is not how the securities laws work. Here, the complaint alleges that enrollment growth of 9% produced start growth of roughly 1%, and purchasers during the Class Period are entitled to have those allegations evaluated at no cost." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Act now. Click here to learn more or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP - Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Investors who suffered losses have until November 10, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the LINC Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the LINC investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased LINC stock or securities between May 11, 2026 and August 9, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did LINC stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 24.93%, a decline of $10.22 per share, after the Company disclosed that second quarter student starts increased only about 1% while enrollment grew 9%, as fewer enrolled students than expected attended the first day of class. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What court was the LINC class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do LINC investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my LINC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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