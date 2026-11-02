Global Sterile Bioprocess Filtration Market To Reach USD 11.52 Billion By 2030 At 20.1% CAGR, Driven By Biologics And Single-Use Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sterile bioprocess filtration market grows from USD 5.53 Billion in 2026 to USD 11.52 Billion by 2030, driven by biologics, biosimilars, cell and gene therapy, single-use systems and virus-removal filtration.

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Sterile Bioprocess Filtration Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sterile Bioprocess Filtration Market to Reach USD 11.52 Billion by 2030 as Biologics Manufacturing Expands

The global sterile bioprocess filtration market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by rising biopharmaceutical production, expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity and increased regulatory focus on product sterility and safety. The market is projected to grow from USD 4.59 Billion in 2025 to USD 5.53 Billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6%.

Historical market growth has been supported by increasing demand for biologics and vaccines, the expansion of pharmaceutical manufacturing infrastructure and the gradual adoption of high-efficiency sterile filtration systems. Manufacturers have continued to strengthen contamination-control processes as regulators and healthcare organizations place greater emphasis on the safety, purity and consistency of biopharmaceutical products.

The sterile bioprocess filtration market is forecast to reach USD 11.52 Billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 20.1%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be supported by rising demand for cell and gene therapy manufacturing, increased use of single-use and disposable filtration systems, and the integration of automated bioprocessing technologies. Expanding biologics pipelines, growth in contract manufacturing and stricter global standards for sterile production are also expected to create significant opportunities for filtration technology providers.

Key sterile bioprocess filtration market trends include the broader adoption of single-use filtration systems across bioprocessing workflows and growing demand for high-throughput membrane filtration in biologics purification. Pharmaceutical manufacturers are also integrating advanced filtration into aseptic fill-finish operations, implementing continuous bioprocess filtration for scalable production and adopting automated filter integrity testing and validation systems. These technologies can help improve operational efficiency, support process consistency and reduce contamination risks.

Rising demand for biopharmaceuticals remains a major market growth driver. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, combined with the adoption of targeted biologic therapies, is accelerating demand for monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, recombinant proteins and biosimilars. Sterile bioprocess filtration supports contamination control, product purity and efficient downstream processing throughout biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

Regulatory activity also demonstrates the continued expansion of the biologics sector. In January 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported that its Center for Drug Evaluation and Research approved a record 18 biosimilars across eight reference products during 2024. This represented the highest annual biosimilar approval total recorded by the agency and highlighted the growing need for reliable sterile filtration capacity across biologics production environments.

Market participants are investing in advanced virus-removal filtration technologies to improve contamination control, strengthen biologic safety and increase manufacturing efficiency. In October 2024, Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd. introduced Planova FG1, a next-generation virus-removal filter for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The solution offers higher filtration flux, dependable viral clearance performance and compatibility with sterilization-in-place processes. It is designed to support scalable biologics production while helping manufacturers meet demanding safety and process-performance requirements.

Strategic acquisitions are also reshaping the competitive environment. In September 2025, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. acquired Solventum's Purification and Filtration business for approximately USD 4.1 Billion. The transaction is intended to enhance Thermo Fisher Scientific's purification and filtration capabilities, broaden its technology portfolio and strengthen its support for sterile, high-efficiency biologics manufacturing.

North America dominated the sterile bioprocess filtration market in 2025, supported by its established biopharmaceutical industry, advanced manufacturing infrastructure and strong regulatory environment. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as biologics production capacity and pharmaceutical investment increase. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa, including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product: Membrane Filters; Depth Filters; Cartridge Filters; Capsule Filters; Filtration Accessories; Other Sterile Filters

2) By Workflow: Upstream; Downstream; Fermentation; Aseptic Filling

3) By Application: Biologics Production; Vaccine Manufacturing; Cell And Gene Therapy; Monoclonal Antibodies; Blood And Plasma Processing; Media And Buffer Sterilization; Final Fill And Finish

4) By End User: Biopharmaceutical Companies; Biotechnology Companies; Contract Manufacturing Organizations; Research Laboratories; Academic Institutes

Subsegments:

1) By Membrane Filters: Polyethersulfone Membrane Filters; Polyvinylidene Fluoride Membrane Filters; Nylon Membrane Filters; Cellulose Acetate Membrane Filters; Mixed Cellulose Ester Membrane Filters

2) By Depth Filters: Cellulose Depth Filters; Activated Carbon Depth Filters; Diatomaceous Earth Depth Filters; Resin Bonded Depth Filters; Synthetic Fiber Depth Filters

3) By Cartridge Filters: Pleated Cartridge Filters; String Wound Cartridge Filters; Melt Blown Cartridge Filters; High Flow Cartridge Filters; Multi Layer Cartridge Filters

4) By Capsule Filters: Disposable Capsule Filters; Vent Capsule Filters; Inline Capsule Filters; Sterilizing Grade Capsule Filters; Laboratory Capsule Filters

5) By Filtration Accessories: Filter Holders; Filtration Housings; Tubing Connectors; Integrity Testing Devices; Sterile Sampling Accessories

6) By Other Sterile Filters: Syringe Filters; Vent Filters; Gas Filtration Filters; Air Filtration Filters; Single Use Sterile Filters

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

3M Company

Danaher Corporation

Merck KGaA

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Sartorius AG

Donaldson Company Inc.

Repligen Corporation

GVS S.p.A.

Porvair plc

Meissner Filtration Products Inc.

Antylia Scientific Inc.

Ami Polymer Private Limited

DrM Dr. Mueller AG

Amazon Filters Ltd.

FILTROX AG

Hangzhou Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co. Ltd.

Sterlitech Corporation

Eaton Corporation

Filtration Group Corporation Graver Technologies

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900