Global Superconducting Quantum Computing Market Report 2026: Size, Trends, And Forecast Capitalize On The $6.57 Billion Market By 2030 With Google, IBM, Intel, And Fujitsu

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI via R&D, cloud-based QCaaS, scalable qubits, error correction, optimized controls and acquisitions that expand access and accelerate commercialization.

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Superconducting Quantum Computing Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global superconducting quantum computing market is experiencing exponential growth as governments, technology companies, research institutions, and investors expand their commitment to quantum innovation. The market is projected to increase from $1.83 billion in 2025 to $2.37 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.4%.

Historic market growth has been supported by increased investment in superconducting quantum computing research, continued development of Josephson junction qubits, wider adoption of cryogenic quantum computing infrastructure, and greater government funding for national quantum technology programs. Demand for high-performance quantum processors has also strengthened as organizations explore advanced computational capabilities for complex scientific and commercial applications.

The superconducting quantum computing market is forecast to reach $6.57 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 29.0%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by the development of fault-tolerant superconducting quantum computers, broader adoption of quantum error correction architectures, and rising demand for scalable qubit fabrication technologies. The integration of advanced quantum control systems and the commercial deployment of cloud-accessible superconducting quantum computing platforms will further support market expansion.

Key superconducting quantum computing market trends include advances in qubit architectures, increased deployment of dilution refrigerator systems, continued progress in quantum error correction, and higher investment in quantum processor scaling. Developers are also optimizing quantum control and readout systems to improve processor performance, computational accuracy, stability, and reliability.

Rising investment in quantum research and development remains a major growth driver. Government initiatives, private capital, and corporate funding are accelerating innovation and commercialization across the quantum technology ecosystem. This investment is enabling advances in superconducting qubit design, error correction methods, processor fabrication, and scalable quantum architectures. According to the US Private Equity Council, venture funding in quantum computing exceeded $1.25 billion in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 128% compared with the same quarter of 2024. The sharp rise in funding highlights growing confidence in the long-term commercial potential of quantum computing technologies.

Market participants are increasingly developing Quantum Computing-as-a-Service platforms to improve access, scalability, computational efficiency, and enterprise adoption. In July 2026, China-based Logical Qubit Technology Co. Ltd. launched a quantum cloud platform that provides remote access to superconducting quantum hardware and research capabilities. The platform incorporates the company's AGate quantum chips, including 30-qubit and 100-qubit superconducting quantum systems.

The platform supports physical qubit operations, logical qubit research, pulse-level control, and high-fidelity single-qubit and two-qubit gate execution. These capabilities are intended to improve computational accuracy while enabling advanced quantum experiments. Cloud-based access can reduce infrastructure barriers for researchers and enterprises seeking to evaluate quantum computing applications in biomedicine, chemistry, materials science, energy, artificial intelligence, financial services, and logistics.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the competitive environment. In October 2025, Google LLC acquired Atlantic Quantum for an undisclosed amount. The transaction was designed to strengthen Google's superconducting quantum computing capabilities by integrating Atlantic Quantum's qubit architecture and research expertise. The acquisition is expected to support Google's efforts to develop scalable, fault-tolerant quantum systems and reflects broader industry interest in specialized quantum processor technologies.

North America was the dominant region in the superconducting quantum computing market in 2025, supported by substantial private investment, advanced research infrastructure, government-backed quantum programs, and the presence of major technology developers. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as countries increase research funding, strengthen domestic quantum technology capabilities, and expand public-private collaboration. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Qubits; Control Systems; Cryogenic Systems; Software; Services

2) By Deployment: On-Premises; Cloud-Based; Hybrid

3) By Application: Quantum Simulation; Quantum Optimization; Quantum Machine Learning; Other Applications

4) By End User: Banking Financial Services And Insurance; Healthcare; Information Technology And Telecommunications; Government; Aerospace And Defense; Research Institutes; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Qubits: Transmon Qubits; Flux Qubits; Phase Qubits; Charge Qubits; Xmon Qubits; Tunable Coupler Qubits; Topological Qubits; Hybrid Superconducting Qubits

2) By Control Systems: Quantum Control Electronics; Microwave Signal Generators; Pulse Generation Systems; Readout And Measurement Systems; Synchronization And Timing Systems; Feedback And Error Correction Controllers; Quantum Processing Unit Control Systems; Integrated Control Platforms

3) By Cryogenic Systems: Dilution Refrigerators; Cryogenic Cooling Units; Cryogenic Wiring And Interconnects; Vacuum Chambers; Thermal Shielding Systems; Cryogenic Amplifiers; Cryogenic Filters; Cryogenic Monitoring Systems

4) By Software: Quantum Programming Software; Quantum Development Kits; Quantum Compiler Software; Quantum Simulation Software; Quantum Error Correction Software; Quantum Resource Management Software; Quantum Cloud Computing Platforms; Application Programming Interface Software

5) By Services: Quantum Computing As A Service; Consulting Services; System Integration Services; Maintenance And Support Services; Training And Education Services; Research And Development Services; Cloud Access Services; Managed Quantum Computing Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

NEC Corporation

Amazon.com Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Keysight Technologies Inc.

D-Wave Quantum Inc.

Bluefors Oy

Rigetti Computing Inc.

FormFactor Inc.

Zurich Instruments AG

IQM Finland Oy

Oxford Quantum Circuits Ltd.

SEEQC Inc.

Anyon Systems Inc.

Quantum Machines Technologies Ltd.

QuantWare B.V.

SpinQ Technology Inc.

Nord Quantique Inc.

Bleximo Corporation Qilimanjaro Quantum Tech S.L.

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