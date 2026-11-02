Global Serum-Free Cell Culture Market To Reach USD 7.76 Billion By 2030 At 13.6% CAGR As Cell And Gene Therapy Scales

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Serum-free cell culture market grows from USD 4.66 Billion in 2026 to USD 7.76 Billion by 2030, driven by cell and gene therapy commercialization, biologics capacity and chemically defined, xeno-free media.

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Serum-Free Cell Culture Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Serum-Free Cell Culture Market to Reach USD 7.76 Billion by 2030 as Cell and Gene Therapy Demand Accelerates

The global serum-free cell culture market is experiencing rapid growth, supported by expanding biopharmaceutical production, vaccine development, monoclonal antibody manufacturing and regenerative medicine research. The market is projected to increase from USD 4.11 Billion in 2025 to USD 4.66 Billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. Continued investment in life sciences research and the growing need for reliable cell culture processes are strengthening demand for serum-free media across research and commercial manufacturing applications.

By 2030, the serum-free cell culture market is forecast to reach USD 7.76 Billion, expanding at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2026. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by the commercialization of cell and gene therapies, increased biologics production capacity, demand for scalable cell culture manufacturing and greater investment in bioprocess development. Advanced serum-free formulations are also becoming increasingly important as manufacturers seek improved consistency, reproducibility and regulatory compliance.

Key serum-free cell culture market trends include the adoption of chemically defined media, animal-component-free culture systems and xeno-free formulations for advanced therapeutics. Biopharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations are also prioritizing high-yield cell culture processes and standardized workflows. These approaches can reduce process variability, improve manufacturing efficiency and support the production of consistent, high-quality biological products at commercial scale.

Rising demand for cell and gene therapies is a major factor supporting market expansion. This demand is being fueled by the growing burden of chronic and rare diseases, an increase in regulatory approvals and higher levels of investment in regenerative medicine. Serum-free cell culture media support cell and gene therapy development by providing controlled production environments that promote cell growth, improve reproducibility and reduce contamination risks. These capabilities are essential for maintaining product quality and meeting stringent regulatory requirements. In July 2024, the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy reported that 76 new gene therapy clinical trials had been launched globally, marking a 25% increase from the previous quarter.

Product innovation is further shaping the competitive landscape. In May 2023, Lonza Group Ltd. launched TheraPEAK T-VIVO Cell Culture Medium, a chemically defined, serum-free and non-animal-origin formulation developed to optimize CAR T-cell manufacturing. The medium is designed to support robust T-cell expansion while maintaining consistent growth and performance throughout production. Its defined composition helps limit variability associated with animal-derived components, supporting process consistency, scalability and the advancement of next-generation cell therapy programs.

Strategic collaborations are also accelerating the development of specialized serum-free cell culture solutions. In May 2023, Xcell Therapeutics partnered with YiPSCELL to develop chemically defined, serum-free media for induced pluripotent stem cell applications. The collaboration is focused on optimizing culture media for iPSC growth and is expected to extend into the production of artificial red blood cells using iPSC technology. Such partnerships highlight the growing importance of application-specific media in regenerative medicine and advanced therapeutic development.

North America was the dominant region in the serum-free cell culture market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries included are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product: Serum-Free Media; Cell Culture Supplements; Reagents And Growth Factors

2) By Cell Type: Mammalian Cells; Stem Cells; Insect Cells; Microbial Cells; Other Cell Types

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales; Distributors; Online Sales

4) By Application: Cell And Gene Therapy Manufacturing; Monoclonal Antibody Production; Vaccine Production; Regenerative Medicine

5) By End User: Biopharmaceutical Companies; Biotechnology Companies; Academic And Research Institutes; Contract Research Organizations; Contract Development And Manufacturing Organizations; Hospitals And Diagnostic Laboratories

Subsegments:

1) By Serum-Free Media: Chemically Defined Media; Protein-Free Media; Animal-Component-Free Media; Xeno-Free Media

2) By Cell Culture Supplements: Hormone Supplements; Lipid Supplements; Trace Element Supplements; Amino Acid Supplements

3) By Reagents And Growth Factors: Cytokines; Recombinant Growth Factors; Attachment Factors; Differentiation Factors

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Merck KGaA

Lonza Group AG

Sartorius AG

Avantor

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG

Corning Incorporated

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

GenScript Biotech Corporation

ACROBiosystems Co. Ltd.

Sino Biological

HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

PromoCell GmbH

Jianshun Biosciences Co. Ltd.

REPROCELL Inc.

Capricorn Scientific

Pan Biotech

ScienCell Research Laboratories

InVitria Inc.

Cyagen Biosciences Inc.

Nucleus Biologics LLC

OPM Biosciences Qkine Ltd.

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