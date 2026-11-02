RYDE Shareholder Alert: November 9, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Ryde Group Ltd Securities Class Action - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A securities class action alleges Ryde Group Ltd's audited financial statements and offering documents omitted the market manipulation risk built into its low-float NYSE listing, allegedly leaving Class Period purchasers vulnerable to a sharp price collapse

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Ryde Group Ltd (NYSE: RYDE) of a pending securities class action covering purchases made from March 6, 2024 through September 11, 2024. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

Public investors paid $4.00 per share in the March 2024 offering, which produced $12,000,000 in gross proceeds before a 7.5% underwriting discount. On September 11, 2024, the share price allegedly crashed 75% to $5.50. The Court has set November 9, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Alleged Singapore Micro-Cap Float Concentration

The action claims the listing carried the same structural features as other foreign micro-cap offerings implicated in manipulation: an unusually small public float, concentrated insider control through offshore affiliates, and minimal public disclosure. Neither the registration statement, the prospectus, nor any later SEC filing mentioned the substantial manipulation risk the lawsuit asserts was inherent in that offering architecture.

What Management Allegedly Knew

Unqualified audit opinions covering fiscal 2021, 2022, and 2023 were incorporated into the Company's offering materials and its Form 20-F, each certifying that the consolidated statements were fairly presented in all material respects and audited in accordance with PCAOB standards. As alleged, those financial statements were not prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP or PCAOB requirements. Management meanwhile continued to promote its ambition of becoming a "Super mobility app" without cautioning that share price movement did not reflect Company fundamentals.

Regulatory Trends in Micro-Cap Float and Audit Disclosure



Peer foreign micro-cap issuers identified in the action, including OST, JYD, and CLEU, listed with public floats often under 10%.

Reported revenue from mobility and quick commerce grew only from S$6,174,000 in 2021 to S$6,602,000 in 2022, modest growth the action contrasts with the share price surge.

The SEC announced a Cross-Border Task Force on September 5, 2025, expressly naming auditors and underwriters as "gatekeepers" in pump-and-dump and ramp-and-dump schemes.

Nasdaq's revised listing standards, approved by the SEC on December 18, 2025, added a $15 million minimum public float requirement and a $25 million minimum offering proceeds threshold for China-based issuers. The complaint names the Company's outside auditor and IPO underwriter as defendants alongside the officers and directors who signed the filings.



Why Disclosure Adequacy Allegedly Matters to Investors

Risk language about driver incentives and competition appeared in the filings. The lawsuit asserts that what was missing was any disclosure of the irregular trading and coordinated online promotion already visible before the September 2024 collapse.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments, including the risk that a company's own share structure makes it a target for manipulation. The complaint alleges that Ryde's offering documents and annual report never warned shareholders that the trading environment surrounding the stock had become highly irregular." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP - Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Investors who suffered losses have until November 9, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the RYDE Lawsuit

Q: What is the RYDE lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is November 9, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What specific misstatements does the RYDE lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Ryde Group Ltd made materially false or misleading statements regarding its financial statements and audit opinions, its compliance with U.S. GAAP and PCAOB standards, and the omission of market manipulation risks inherent in its low-float offering structure during the Class Period.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the RYDE lawsuit? A: The complaint names Ryde Group Ltd and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures, as well as the Company's auditor and IPO underwriter.

Q: What do RYDE investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my RYDE shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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