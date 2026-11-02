Freddie Mac Announces Results Of Tender Offer For Certain STACR Notes

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) (the“Company”) today announced the tender results of its previously announced offer to purchase (the“Offer”) any and all of the STACR® (Structured Agency Credit Risk) Notes listed in the table below (the“Notes”). Each of the classes of Notes subject to the Offer were issued by the applicable STACR trust identified in the table below (each, a“Trust”). Freddie Mac is the holder of the owner certificate issued by each Trust and, as a result, the sole beneficial owner of each Trust. The Company has conducted the Offer in accordance with the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated October 26, 2026 (the“Offer to Purchase”). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this Press Release have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the Offer to Purchase. As of 5 p.m., New York City time, on Friday, October 30, 2026 (the“Expiration Time”), approximately $1.1 billion aggregate original principal amount of the Notes had been validly tendered and not properly withdrawn as set forth in the table below:

Title of Security STACR Trust

CUSIP Number

(Rule 144A / Regulation S) ISIN Number

(Rule 144A / Regulation S) Original Principal Amount Percentage of Original Principal Amount Tendered and Accepted 1 Original Principal Amount Tendered and Accepted STACR 2020-HQA5 B-1 Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2020-HQA5 35565TBD0 / U3197KBD0 US35565TBD00 / USU3197KBD01 $225,000,000 100.00% $225,000,000 STACR 2021-DNA3 B-1 Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2021-DNA3 35564KFG9 / U3201WFG7 US35564KFG94 / USU3201WFG79 $211,000,000 100.00% $211,000,000 STACR 2021-DNA5 B-1 Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2021-DNA5 35564KJA8 / U3201WJA6 US35564KJA88 / USU3201WJA63 $339,000,000 99.95% $338,820,000 STACR 2021-HQA1 B-1 Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2021-HQA1 35564KCN7 / U3201WCN5 US35564KCN72 / USU3201WCN57 $223,000,000 95.37% $212,666,000 STACR 2023-DNA2 M-1B Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2023-DNA2 35564KT66 / U3201WT56 US35564KT664 / USU3201WT560 $127,000,000 97.05% $123,255,000 Total $ 1,110,741,000

Rounded to the nearest hundredth of a percent.

The Settlement Date for the Notes tendered and accepted for purchase in the Offer is expected to occur on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. are lead dealer managers, and CastleOak Securities, L.P. is co-dealer manager, for the Offer. For additional information regarding the terms of the Offer, please contact Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at (704) 410-4820 or (866) 309-6316 (toll-free); or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. at (212) 610-2220. Requests for the Offer to Purchase may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, as tender agent, at (212) 430-3774 or (855) 654-2015 (toll-free), or by email at ....

This announcement does not constitute an invitation to participate in the Offer in or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such Offer under applicable securities laws or otherwise. The distribution of materials relating to the Offer, and the transactions contemplated by the Offer, may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions where it is legal to do so. The Offer is void in all jurisdictions where it is prohibited. If materials relating to the Offer come into your possession, you are required by Freddie Mac to inform yourself of and to observe all of these restrictions. The materials relating to the Offer do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. If a jurisdiction requires that the Offer be made by a licensed broker or dealer and a dealer manager or any affiliate of a dealer manager is a licensed broker or dealer in that jurisdiction, the Offer shall be deemed to be made by the dealer manager or such affiliate on behalf of Freddie Mac in that jurisdiction.

About Freddie Mac Single-Family Credit Risk Transfer

Freddie Mac's Single-Family CRT programs transfer credit risk away from U.S. taxpayers to global private capital via securities and (re)insurance policies. We founded the GSE Single-Family CRT market when we issued our first Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR®) notes in July 2013. In November 2013, we introduced our Agency Credit Insurance Structure® (ACIS®) program. Today, CRT serves as the primary source of private capital investment in residential mortgage credit. For specific STACR and ACIS transaction data, please visit Clarity , our CRT data intelligence portal.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac's mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability and affordability in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

MEDIA CONTACT: Fred Solomon

703-903-3861

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