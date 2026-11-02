Lightspeed Networks Appoints Leif Hansen As Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightspeed Networks (or“the Company”), an independent fiber network provider serving the U.S. Pacific Northwest, today announced the appointment of Leif Hansen as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Hansen, who most recently served as Chief Operating and Technology Officer, succeeds Randy Brogle, who is pursuing a new opportunity.

“Lightspeed Networks is an exceptional organization, providing the essential connectivity that people, communities and businesses need to thrive in an increasingly digital world,” said Mr. Hansen.“I've spent my entire career growing alongside this company and team, and I'm thrilled to lead Lightspeed Networks into its next chapter as we build on our strong foundation and continue delivering reliable fiber solutions that connect rural communities.”

Mr. Hansen has been with Lightspeed Networks for more than 20 years, progressing through engineering and operations roles before joining the Company's senior executive team. An accomplished executive with deep experience in operations and engineering, technology, strategy and capital planning, Mr. Hansen brings extensive knowledge of the Company's network, customers and communities as he leads Lightspeed Networks through its next phase of growth.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Lightspeed Networks team, I would like to thank Randy for his leadership and commitment to driving growth, and wish him well in his future endeavors,” said George So, Managing Partner at Instar Asset Management and Lightspeed Networks board member.“We're delighted to elevate Leif to CEO, recognizing his exceptional leadership and invaluable contributions to the Company over more than two decades. His strong operational and technical expertise, together with his commitment to Lightspeed Networks, its customers and its people, make him the right leader for the Company's future.”

About Lightspeed Networks

Founded in 2005, Lightspeed Networks is an independent fiber network provider that designs, builds and operates fiber infrastructure for communities across the U.S. Pacific Northwest. With a carrier-grade network spanning over 7,000 route miles, the Company serves mobile wireless, carrier, government, education, medical, commercial and residential customers. Visit .

For more information:

Barbara Orton

Vice President, Operations

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