DKS Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek To Lead The Class Action In DICK's SPORTING GOODS, INC. Securities Lawsuit - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wall Street cut price targets and said its "conviction materially" declined after DICK'S Sporting Goods disclosed that Foot Locker's legacy footwear exposure was pressuring sales and margins, months after management allegedly assured the market that the inventory cleanup was finished

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased common stock between September 8, 2025 and August 24, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

DKS shares fell $55.02, or approximately 30%, to close at $124.31 on August 25, 2026. Foot Locker generated revenue of $1.73 billion against analyst estimates of $1.81 billion, and adjusted earnings came in at $3.53 per share versus the $3.76 consensus. The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is November 3, 2026.

Initial Analyst Optimism

On the August 25, 2026 earnings call, a Morgan Stanley analyst pressed management on what had changed, noting that just "90 days ago" the Company was "raising guidance and speaking very optimistically about both Dick's and Foot Locker."

Analyst Coverage Timeline



March 12, 2026: A Barclays analyst asked whether Foot Locker's inventory required "more work to do," and management responded that the cleanup work was behind the Company.

April 8, 2026: At the J.P. Morgan Retail Round Up Forum, questioning focused on whether margins would rebound "now that the garage is cleaned out."

May 27, 2026: A Truist analyst asked how the promotional environment was affecting both banners, roughly three months before guidance was reduced.

August 25, 2026: Baird lowered its price target and said the disclosures reduced its "conviction materially," calling the guidance reduction a surprise given "management's bullish tone relatively recently."

August 25, 2026: Baird added that the "miss and guide-down magnitude surprised us," leaving investors to debate Foot Locker's "reset timeline" and management "credibility." August 25, 2026: Barclays lowered its estimates and price target, describing the market reaction as a "significant reset of investor expectations for the athletic footwear ecosystem."



Why Analyst Shifts Matter for DKS Investors

The same disclosure that prompted the downgrades also cut Foot Locker's proforma comparable sales outlook to negative 2.0% to 0.0% from a prior forecast of 1.5% to 3% growth. Analysts noted the reversal came without prior warning from management.

"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm. Here, the complaint alleges that DICK'S represented that Foot Locker's inventory and promotional problems had been resolved while the business allegedly remained dependent on stagnant legacy footwear silhouettes." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP - Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the DKS Lawsuit

Q: How much did DKS stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 30%, a decline of $55.02 per share, after the Company disclosed disappointing second-quarter 2026 results, including $1.73 billion in Foot Locker revenue against $1.81 billion in analyst estimates, reduced full-year sales guidance, and a cut to Foot Locker proforma comparable sales guidance to negative 2.0% to 0.0%. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the DKS lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding the Foot Locker acquisition, including assurances that Foot Locker's inventory and promotional challenges had been resolved while the business allegedly remained dependent on stagnant legacy footwear exposed to industry-wide promotional pressure. When the second-quarter results and guidance reduction were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did DICK'S Sporting Goods allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from September 8, 2025 to August 24, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What do DKS investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my DKS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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