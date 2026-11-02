Spazio Spiga And Emerging Talents Milan Open New Fashion And Design Space In Milan

Aramotta photo Dan Akert

pas de marque photo Dan Akert

Boyakhchyan Shoes

Located at Via della Spiga 7, the new space connects independent designers with international media, buyers, retailers and the fashion community.

MILAN, ITALY, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Spazio Spiga and Emerging Talents Milan Open New Fashion and Design Space in MilanThe collaboration at Via della Spiga 7 brings together independent designers, international press relations and commercial development.Spazio Spiga and Emerging Talents Milan have celebrated the opening of their collaborative space at Via della Spiga 7, in the heart of Milan's fashion district. The opening brought together designers, fashion professionals, creatives and invited guests, introducing a concept that connects independent fashion with both international visibility and commercial development.The event featured collections by ARAMOTTA and "pas de marque ", giving visitors an opportunity to discover the designers' work in a more personal setting. Boyakhchyan Shoes also presented a preview of selected designs, ahead of the arrival of its full collection at the showroom.The space brings together two complementary areas of the fashion industry. Emerging Talents Milan is responsible for press relations, international visibility, industry networking and professional meetings, while Spazio Spiga focuses on commercial development, B2B sales and relationships with buyers, retailers and distribution partners.For independent designers, this combination offers a more continuous presence within the industry, beyond the limited calendar of runway shows, trade events and seasonal presentations. Collections can be introduced to editors, stylists and other creative professionals while also being presented to potential retail and distribution partners.Connecting Creative Recognition and Commercial DevelopmentThe collaboration is led by Pietro Spadaro and Tariel Bisharyan, who have combined their experience and professional networks to develop an approach that considers both the creative and business realities of independent fashion.Their work is based on the idea that editorial recognition and commercial development should complement one another. While fashion presentations and media coverage introduce designers to new audiences, ongoing relationships with buyers, retailers and industry professionals are equally important for the long-term development of a brand.Located on one of Milan's most recognised fashion streets, the showroom provides a setting for these different activities to take place throughout the year.Independent Designers at the OpeningThe inaugural event introduced guests to the work of two independent brands, each with a distinct approach to design and craftsmanship.ARAMOTTA, founded by Anna Motta, presented its collection of hand-painted leather creations. Each piece is individually numbered and signed, reflecting the brand's emphasis on artistic expression, craftsmanship and the individuality of each design."pas de marque" presented its jewellery collection, characterised by refined, understated pieces designed to become part of an everyday wardrobe. Working with materials including sterling silver, gold-filled elements, pearls and gemstones, the brand combines traditional techniques with a contemporary approach.A preview from Boyakhchyan Shoes offered guests an initial introduction to the footwear brand, with its full collection expected to arrive at the showroom soon.The opening allowed visitors to explore the collections closely and meet the people behind the brands, reflecting the space's intention to encourage direct interaction between designers and their audiences.A Showroom and Meeting Place for the Fashion CommunityBeyond its commercial activities, the creative space will host a programme of events bringing together fashion, art, design and other disciplines.Planned activities include designer presentations, private gatherings and conversations with fashion editors, photographers, beauty professionals and other industry figures. These events will complement the showroom's work with buyers and retailers while creating occasions for professional exchange and new collaborations.The space will also welcome private clients interested in discovering independent fashion and accessories through personal appointments.Spazio Spiga is open for visits by appointment, Monday to Friday, from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM, at Via della Spiga 7, Milan.About Emerging Talents MilanEmerging Talents Milan is an independent fashion platform supporting emerging and independent designers through runway shows, curated presentations, press relations and international industry networking. Working with designers from different countries and cultural backgrounds, the platform connects creative talent with media, stylists and fashion professionals worldwide.About Spazio SpigaSpazio Spiga is a multibrand showroom located at Via della Spiga 7 in Milan, specialising in independent fashion and design. Its activities focus on commercial development, B2B sales and international distribution, connecting designers with buyers, retailers and commercial partners.

Tariel Bisharyan

Emerging Talents Milan

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Spazio Spiga and Emerging Talents Milan Open New Fashion and Design Space in Milan News Provided By Tariel Bisharyan November 02, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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