From Madison Avenue To Soho: Joining American Builders Reflects On Recent High-End Manhattan Retail And Office Work

Before and after: the two-floor pre-build at 75 Spring Street, SoHo, New York.

Mackage on Madison Avenue, Paris Baguette on 10th Avenue and a two-floor pre-build at 75 Spring Street shape the next chapter for a New York contractor.

- Eliut Rivera, CEONEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Joining American Builders Inc. (JAB), a New York City general contractor, is marking a run of high-end Manhattan projects that have shaped the direction of its next chapter: a flagship store for the outerwear brand Mackage on Madison Avenue, glass and interior work for Paris Baguette on 10th Avenue, and a two-floor office pre-build at 75 Spring Street in SoHo.The three projects look different on paper. One is luxury retail, one is a busy cafe that could not afford to stay dark, and one is office space built before a tenant had signed. Taken together, they point to the same lesson about building in Manhattan: the client is rarely buying construction alone. A brand is buying an opening date. A cafe operator is buying the hours the doors stay open. A building owner is buying the tour that leads to a signed lease.On Madison Avenue, the Mackage flagship had to meet the standard of a street where every storefront is measured against its neighbors. Finishes, lighting and display had to be exact, and the work had to be sequenced around a fixed opening. JAB has since carried that relationship to further Mackage locations, including stores in Boston and on Long Island.At Paris Baguette on 10th Avenue, the priority was keeping a working business working. Glass and interior repairs were planned around the cafe's trading hours, so the work happened without turning customers away.At 75 Spring Street, JAB delivered a two-floor pre-build in an occupied building. A pre-build is office space an owner finishes before a tenant signs, so the floor can be shown complete rather than empty. Deliveries were timed around the other tenants, and the work was sequenced so the floors below carried on as normal."Every one of these clients had a date that mattered more than anything we built," said Jeremy Singh, Director of Operations at JAB. "Our job is to protect that date. When the finish is right and the doors open on time, that is the project working."The common thread is process. On every job, JAB levels each trade against one common scope so the lowest number does not win by default, identifies long-lead items at the start, and prices and approves every change in writing before it is built. The field work is carried out by vetted subcontractor partners, with JAB accountable for the whole.That track record now points toward three areas of upcoming work. The first is premium office space for tech companies, hedge funds, private equity firms and other financial companies, where the newest and best-finished floors are leasing and owners of older buildings are reinvesting to compete. The second is flagship and multi-location retail for national and international brands entering or expanding in New York. The third is facade and parking garage restoration, as owners work through the inspection cycles the city requires under Local Law 11."Retail taught us speed and finish, and the office work taught us how owners think about a lease," said Donald M. Little, Vice President of Operations and Strategy at JAB. "The next projects ask for both at once, inside buildings that also have to stay safe and compliant."JAB works across all five boroughs of New York City and in New Jersey, with the property managers, facilities managers, building engineers, boutique realtors and client representatives who guide these decisions.ABOUT JOINING AMERICAN BUILDERS INC.Joining American Builders Inc. (JAB) is a general contractor based at One World Trade Center in New York City, founded in 2017 and serving commercial, retail, residential and restoration clients across the five boroughs and New Jersey. JAB is BBB A+ accredited, a member of the NYC Chamber of Commerce and the U.S. Green Building Council, and is led by PMP-certified managers, including Donald M. Little, Edwin Gonzalez and Jeremy Singh.

Eliut Rivera

Joining American Builders Inc

+1 212-540-6001

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

From Madison Avenue to SoHo: Joining American Builders Reflects on Recent High-End Manhattan Retail and Office Work News Provided By Joining American Builders Inc November 02, 2026, 15:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.