New Water Policy For Kerala On The Anvil

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 2 (IANS) Kerala will introduce a comprehensive water policy in early 2027 as part of a major reform of the drinking water and irrigation sectors, Water Resources Minister Mons Joseph announced on Monday.

The policy, which will bring together various departments under the Water Resources Department, has the aim of making the Water Authority and other agencies more efficient and people-friendly.

A Kerala Water Conclave will be held in Thiruvananthapuram in the first week of December to discuss the policy in the presence of experts.

The government will launch a pilot project in Thiruvananthapuram to check water loss during distribution.

Nearly half the water pumped from Aruvikkara is lost before reaching consumers, and new technology will be used to identify and prevent such losses. If successful, it will be introduced across the state.

The government is also considering plants to convert seawater into drinking water in coastal areas.

A committee has been formed to study ways to tackle the severe growth of water weeds in Kuttanad and Upper Kuttanad.

It will examine foreign technologies to process the weeds and turn them into useful products.

From January, committees headed by MLAs will be formed in all 140 Assembly constituencies to address local drinking water and irrigation problems.

Local body representatives and officials of the Water Authority, PWD and Local Self-Government Department will be members.

The committees will meet every month.

District-level reviews will be held every three months under the district Collectors.

The minister will review their work every six months.

The government has also decided to change the system of repairing roads dug up for laying water pipes.

The PWD will restore state roads, while local bodies will repair village and panchayat roads. The Water Authority will transfer the required funds to the respective departments.

An official order will follow a meeting of senior officials.

On the Mullaperiyar dam issue, Kerala will file a special petition in the Supreme Court to implement its 2024 verdict allowing a detailed safety inspection of the dam.

Senior advocate Mohan V. Kattarki has been appointed as the lead counsel.

The state will also seek the Centre's intervention to resolve the dispute with Tamil Nadu.

A safety assessment of 22 dams under the Irrigation Department and Water Authority will be completed by December 31.

The government will also develop dam sites and canals as tourist destinations.

The closed Malampuzha garden will be renovated and reopened.

The department will map all its land within six months and take action against encroachments.

Steps are being taken to speed up the Jal Jeevan Mission projects.

The state will hold talks with the Union Jal Shakti Ministry to secure nearly Rs 8,000 crore due from the Centre.

A Rs 7,000 crore NABARD loan has helped clear a major part of the dues to contractors.

A master plan will be prepared to find a lasting solution to drinking water shortages in Thiruvananthapuram city, Kazhakkoottam, and Technocity.

The government aims to complete it during its present term.

The state will also implement a Rs 4,000 crore coastal protection project with the help of the Asian Development Bank.

Apart from Chellanam and Pozhiyoor, 10 major coastal hotspots have been identified.

Steps to restore Shangumugham beach are also being considered.

The minister said the government aimed to complete all possible projects within two years and improve drinking water supply across the state.

Guest houses and inspection bungalows under the Water Authority and Irrigation Department will also be renovated.

The government is considering opening them to the public and tourists at reasonable rates.