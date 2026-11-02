IAS Shikhar Agrawal Case: Rajasthan CM Reaffirms Zero-Tolerance Policy On Corruption

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 2 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has reiterated the state government's zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, emphasising transparency, accountability and strict financial discipline in government schemes and investment promotion.

Following the Chief Minister's intervention, the State-Level Scrutiny Committee of the Industries and Commerce Department has put on hold the customised package approved for M/s Goyal Fashions Private Limited under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS).

The company will not receive any benefits or concessions until the preliminary ACB investigation is concluded. The Commissioner of Industries and Commerce has issued the necessary orders.

The decision assumes significance in light of the allegations involving senior IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal, former Additional Chief Secretary of the Industries Department, and Goyal Fashions Private Limited, which operates resorts under the Ananta brand.

The Rajasthan government has approved a detailed ACB investigation into allegations that Agrawal misused his official position to extend undue benefits to the company in return for personal and family-related benefits.

The allegations include preferential concessions, relaxations in resort construction norms and approvals without proper verification of mandatory certificates. The ACB is also examining property transactions involving Agrawal and his family members.

Preliminary findings reportedly point to the purchase of multiple villas and cottages at Ananta resorts in Udaipur and Alwar at prices allegedly below market value. Investigators are examining the financial transactions, timing of registrations and possible links with government concessions.

The government has granted approval for further investigation under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's government has made it clear that industrial development and investment promotion cannot come at the cost of transparency and integrity.

The decision to withhold Goyal Fashions' benefits pending investigation underscores its commitment to protecting public resources and ensuring that government incentives are granted strictly in accordance with the rules.