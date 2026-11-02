SRK Greets Fans From A Distance On His 61St Birthday

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans outside his bungalow, Mannat in the Bandra area of Mumbai on his 61st Birthday.

The actor, who donned a white t-shirt and paired it with denims, greets his fans outside his house every year on his birthday, and breaks into his iconic pose with his arm stretched soaking in the love from his fans. However, what makes this year different is the actor's proximity to the crowd.

While earlier the actor showed up next to the gate of his bungalow, this year, he chose to stay comparatively far from the crowd given the law and order situation in the city with gun attacks on high-profile becoming common.

Recently, actor Tiger Shroff became a victim of a gun attack. 3 motorcycle-borne men opened fire at Tiger Shroff's car in the Juhu area of Mumbai on October 19. While the 'Baaghi' was reported to be safe, his driver has been injured.

Within hours of the incident, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang shared a post on social media, taking responsibility for the attack. The Mumbai Police informed that they have formed 15 special teams to investigate the firing incident. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also called the Mumbai Police Commissioner to inquire about the incident. The CM has directed the Police Commissioner to immediately investigate the matter and take strict action against those responsible.

SRK's fellow superstar Salman Khan is the prime target for the Lawrence Bishnoi with the black buck case being the reason behind long-standing enmity between the 2 parties.