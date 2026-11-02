NDA To Work Together For Hiriyur Bypoll Victory: K'taka BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 2 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Monday said the BJP and JD(S) would work together in the upcoming Hiriyur Assembly by-election and formulate a strategy to ensure an NDA victory.

Speaking to reporters at the BJP state headquarters, Jagannath Bhavan, Vijayendra said the BJP would focus on devising a winning strategy rather than merely discussing how to defeat the Congress.

“We will formulate a strategy on how we should win rather than concentrating only on how to defeat the Congress party,” he said.

Vijayendra said the Hiriyur bypoll could be announced at any time and that the issue had been discussed in detail at the BJP core committee meeting held on Monday.

“We need to sit with some senior BJP leaders and also discuss the matter with Kumaraswamy. We will hold discussions and decide how to field a consensus candidate,” he said.

Taking a dig at the Congress government, Vijayendra said Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had already visited Hiriyur within two to three months of assuming office.

He said the recent Legislative Council election results reflected the growing dissatisfaction among people against the Congress government.

“Despite all the show of strength by the ruling Congress government and the Chief Minister, the people of Karnataka have lost confidence in this government,” he claimed.

Vijayendra said BJP National General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Harish Dwivedi participated in the party's state office-bearers' meeting and provided guidance on strengthening the organisation in Karnataka.

He said the results of the recent Legislative Council elections indicated the level of public anger against the Congress government.

“There is public anger against the state government and the ruling party. We have been advised to strengthen the organisation by carrying out positive struggles and prepare for the upcoming GBA elections, Zilla Panchayat and Gram Panchayat elections,” he said.

Vijayendra said the BJP would also have to work keeping the next Assembly elections in mind, adding that the party faced several challenges.

“The Assembly elections are not very far away. We have many challenges before us, and we have been given guidance on how to overcome those challenges and move forward successfully,” he said.

He added that Dwivedi had also held informal discussions with members of the BJP state core committee and assured them that he would devote more time to Karnataka.

“Harish Dwivedi has vast experience. His decision to spend more time in Karnataka will strengthen the organisation and give us greater strength,” Vijayendra said.

Responding to another question, Vijayendra alleged that the Congress was carrying out a campaign against the Election Commission and other constitutional institutions in Delhi and different parts of the country.

He further alleged that the Congress and other parties were conspiring against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attempting to destabilise the democratically elected Central government.

“It is clear that the Congress and other parties are conspiring to topple our government at the Centre, which came to power democratically,” he alleged.

Vijayendra said the BJP had launched a nationwide campaign titled,“Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy”, against what he described as the Congress party's propaganda and conspiracies.

He said the campaign would be held at all district headquarters in Karnataka.

“As part of the campaign, a padyatra will be held in Kolar on Tuesday, beginning around 11 or 11.30 a.m. More than 10,000 youths are expected to participate. I, Harish Dwivedi and other state leaders will take part in the padyatra,” he said.

A similar padyatra would be organised in Chitradurga the following day, he added.

Vijayendra also launched a sharp attack on the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the party had become frustrated under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

“The Congress party and Rahul Gandhi have become extremely frustrated. While Narendra Modi is leading the country as Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi is dreaming of somehow becoming Prime Minister. Out of frustration, they are resorting to such conspiracies, and our campaign is against this,” he alleged.

Responding to questions about developments within the ruling Congress, Vijayendra claimed that factionalism in the party would intensify following the Legislative Council election results.

“I had said that efforts were underway to bring a third Chief Minister to Karnataka. Many secret meetings are taking place,” he claimed.

He further alleged that former Chief Minister and Congress Working Committee member Siddaramaiah had travelled to Delhi and complained against Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

“There is information that Siddaramaiah went to Delhi and lodged a complaint against D.K. Shivakumar,” Vijayendra claimed.

“Overall, all is not well in the Congress party and the ruling government. There are already indications that this could explode at any time,” he said.