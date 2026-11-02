Odisha: BJD Alleges Negligence In Reservoir Management Leading To Ganjam Floods

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 2 (IANS) Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday sharpened its attack on the state government, blaming it for the widespread flooding situation in Ganjam district following exceptionally heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Arnab.

The regional party alleged that the lack of preparedness on the part of the Odisha government and the Water Resources Department has led to the flood situation in the state.

The party said that with Ganjam, Kandhamal and Gajapati districts reeling under floods, lakhs of people are enduring severe hardships.

The BJD also strongly criticised the administration for its failure to reach many affected people even today.

Writing in a post on her X handle, BJD leader and former bureaucrat Sujata Rout Karthikeyan said warnings about the cyclone had been issued as early as October 23, forecasting heavy rainfall across southern Odisha between October 27 and 29. A red alert had also been issued for Ganjam and Gajapati districts.

The BJD leader further alleged that the Bhanjanagar, Sorada and Dhanei reservoirs were nearly 80 per cent full on October 28 and their gates were opened after a sudden rise in water inflow following heavy rainfall, without any prior warning to people living in low-lying areas.

“As a result of this, a dreadful disaster struck the residents of Ganjam. An unprecedented flood situation arose, causing extensive loss of life and property. Sadly, that wrong decision caused untold misery and immense loss to lakhs of people,” she alleged.

Karthikeyan noted that there are many medium-sized reservoirs along with hundreds of Minor Irrigation Projects (MIP), diversion weirs, and check dams in the Rushikulya River basin.

“However, why was the necessary amount of water not discharged from them in advance? During the handling of a flood or cyclone situation, this is indeed a standard operating procedure of the Water Resources Department. Who is responsible for such inexcusable negligence? Who is responsible for this man-made misery? Will the BJP government answer for the plight of lakhs of people?” questioned Karthikeyan.