Prahlad Patel Hits Out At Congress During Loktantra Bachao Campaign

Prahlad Patel Criticizes Congress in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 2 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Prahlad Patel participated in BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' march in Jabalpur on Monday and took a dig at the Congress party, accusing them of spreading chaos across the country. Minister Patel also said that if any group, power, or individual tries to mislead the country, they need to wake the country up.

“The whole country is watching what Congress is up to. Congress is bent on spreading chaos across the country. The country's democracy is strong, the people are smart, and the youth are just as aware. That is why they are not succeeding. But despite that, every party has a duty. If any group, power or individual tries to mislead the country, we need to wake the country up. I think every patriot is against Congress's anti-democratic activities,” Patel said.

BJP Campaign Against Opposition Claims

The Minister further said that as party workers, it was their responsibility to expose Congress's conspiracy.“From Jawaharlal Nehru to Rahul Gandhi, there is a history of attacks on our beliefs,” he added. The BJP has launched the nationwide 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' campaign as a counter to the opposition's allegations and campaign against the Election Commission and the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Earlier on Sunday, leading a massive 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Eradicate Anarchy) padyatra in Rohtak, Haryana, Nitin Nabin launched a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the Congress over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the 'Chalo Delhi' march to Ramlila Maidan. (ANI)

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