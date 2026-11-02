DGCA Tightens Safety Rules For Char Dham Helicopter Charter Services

New Safety Directives for Charter Flights

In the wake of the recent helicopter crash near Badrinath Dham, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has tightened safety guidelines for aviation operators, making two pilots mandatory for all charter helicopter flights operating to the Char Dham shrines from Dehradun. District Tourism Officer and Heli Service In-charge, Rudraprayag, Rahul Chaubey, stated that while local shuttle operations to Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines continue without disruption, charter flights originating from the state capital must now strictly comply with the dual-pilot protocol.

Explaining the aviation regulator's decision, Chaubey said the revised directive aims to enhance flight safety and maintain stricter operational control amidst treacherous Himalayan weather conditions. "Following an earlier helicopter crash incident in Badrinath, some strict directives have been issued by the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) to helicopter companies. Under these, the shuttle services operating from Guptkashi, Phata, and Sirsi are continuing to run smoothly," Chaubey told ANI.

"However, for the charter services that operate from Dehradun for Char Dham and Do Dham-Char Dham covering Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, and Do Dham covering Kedarnath and Badrinath-the DGCA has issued instructions to operate them in dual-pilot mode," he said. Chaubey added that the measures are intended to minimise risks in high-altitude terrain. "This has been done so that, in view of safety and weather conditions, better control and supervision of these charter services can be maintained," he assured.

FIP Demands National Safety Framework

Call for Comprehensive Review

The development comes after the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) earlier today wrote an urgent representation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Signed by FIP President Capt CS Randhawa, the letter calls for an immediate, comprehensive review of helicopter operations across India, enhanced safety oversight by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and the establishment of a National Helicopter Safety Framework. FIP has urged the Ministry of Civil Aviation to set up a dedicated National Helicopter Safety Review Committee, incorporating the DGCA, AAIB, FIP, helicopter operators, and technical experts, to submit a time-bound action plan within 90 days.

Addressing Operational Risks

Highlighting findings from the 380th Parliamentary Standing Committee Report, FIP criticised the current decentralised management of pilgrimage flights by state-level bodies like the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA), citing a "responsibility vacuum" and calling for direct, proactive supervision by national regulators rather than a passive licensing approach. The letter pointed out that many high-risk hill operations utilise single-engine, VFR-capable Performance Class 3 helicopters lacking auto-pilots or weather radars in hostile environments.

FIP recommends transitioning to Performance Class 1 helicopters equipped with auto-pilots, weather radars, and Enhanced Vision Systems (EVS), operated by dual-pilot crews with current instrument ratings (IR). FIP demanded strict enforcement of functional Safety Management Systems (SMS) by operators, noting that commercial pressures and seasonal targets must never override a pilot's authority to discontinue a flight. They also called for rigorous pilot training, standardised ground handling rules, and mandatory mountain-flying certifications. Highlighting that the organisation has historically been denied a hearing with the Civil Aviation Minister, FIP requested a direct meeting with the Ministry to contribute its professional expertise toward national aviation safety. (ANI)

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