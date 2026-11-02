Krishna Byre Gowda Accuses HD Kumaraswamy Of Masterminding Sting Op

Karnataka Minister Accuses HD Kumaraswamy of Orchestrating Sting

Launching a scathing attack on Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Karnataka Minister for Revenue, Law, and Parliamentary Affairs Krishna Byre Gowda has alleged that the Janata Dal (Secular) leader was the "mastermind" behind the release of a controversial sting video. In a hard-hitting statement, Byre Gowda claimed that Kumaraswamy's official residence was used to orchestrate the operation, involving his social media team and financial transactions.

"Sri Kumaraswamy masterminded the release of the so-called sting video, his social media team was directly involved, his official residence was used for executing this job, and funds were also transferred," the Karnataka Minister said.

Political Motives and Allegations

Alleging a calculated political motive behind the move, Byre Gowda stated that the operation was aimed at targeting two political opponents at once. "This was hitting two birds with one stone: Damage the credibility of former CM and put the blame on the current CM. Master stroke of political machination. Sometimes real life is more bizarre than fiction," he said.

Lashing out at leaders occupying high constitutional posts, the Minister accused Kumaraswamy of degrading public discourse and engaging in character assassination. "Instead of using the opportunities we have for doing public good, if this is all we are down to, day in and day out, then political machinations become the only job of such political leaders: indulging in downright immoral character assassination and masterfully pinning the blame on someone else. This is a terrible betrayal of the public," Byre Gowda added.

Questioning the underlying intent, the Minister remarked, "Is this the reason people have put us here? That people have given us the power and position? Just because we cannot digest someone else in power. All this out of hatred and intolerance towards others?"

"Stooping to such low levels and making this the only job is not only a betrayal of people, but it is also dragging the entire political system down to the gutters," Byre Gowda said.

Kumaraswamy Challenges Investigation Delay

Earlier in the day, Union Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday questioned Priyank Kharge over the delay in constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged 'sting operation', asking,“Why is Karnataka Cabinet Minister afraid". He alleged that the state government was avoiding the investigation despite directions from the High Court.

Speaking to reporters after addressing a press conference, Kumaraswamy said that if there was a prima facie case in the matter, the issue should be investigated and questioned why the SIT had not been constituted so far.“Without any prima facie case, who can take any kind of manipulation? If any prima facie case is there, definitely we are going to raise this issue. Why is he afraid? Why has it not been given to the SIT? The High Court already gave directions for the SIT, and police officers were also named. But these people went to the Supreme Court, and they have taken shelter of the Supreme Court not to actually constitute this SIT. Why have they not constituted the SIT up till now?” Kumaraswamy said.

Contesting Arrest Details

Questioning the police account regarding the arrest of a man identified as Nitesh Kumar in connection with the case, the Union Minister disputed the claim that he was arrested from his residence.“Did the police officers arrest the man named Nitesh Kumar from Kumaraswamy's residence? Now you have brought that man to court. He gave his address in Ghaziabad. On 23rd October, he was arrested from Indirapuram in Ghaziabad,” he said while addressing PC.

Responding to Priyank Kharge's allegations that he was being targeted and was subsequently using central agencies, Kumaraswamy denied seeking any intervention or assistance from anyone in Delhi.“What is necessary for me in my life, or even for my family? Even when my brother's family was facing difficulties, we never begged anyone in Delhi,” he said.

He further denied asking anyone to take any action in the matter and referred to Kharge's own allegation that the incident was carried out by members of a Congress leader's family.“I never asked anyone to do anything of that sort. He himself alleged that this incident was carried out by members of a Congress leader's family,” Kumaraswamy said.

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