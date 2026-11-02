Rajasthan Halts Goyal Fashions Investment Benefits Amid ACB Probe

Rajasthan Government Suspends Investment Benefits for Goyal Fashions

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 2 (ANI): Reaffirming its "zero-tolerance" policy against corruption, the Rajasthan government, led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, has put on hold the customised investment package granted to M/s Goyal Fashions Private Limited, an official statement said here on Monday. The benefits, approved under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS), have been suspended pending a preliminary inquiry by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

According to officials, the action was taken after the matter was brought to the notice of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. Following his intervention, the State Level Scrutiny Committee of the Department of Industries and Commerce reviewed the matter and ordered a stay on the package. The Commissioner of Industries and Commerce subsequently issued formal orders directing that the disbursement of sanctioned benefits, incentives, and exemptions to the company be stayed until the conclusion of the ACB's preliminary proceedings. The state government reiterated that while it remains committed to fostering industrial development and investment promotion, public resources and state concessions must be utilised with complete transparency, accountability, and in strict adherence to established rules.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Celebrations in Jaipur

Earlier on October 31, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma flagged off the run in Jaipur, marking the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) on the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. CM Sharma described the event as a tribute to the "Iron Man" of India.

Commitment to National Unity

Addressing the event, CM Sharma said the event symbolised the commitment to national unity, integrity and self-respect that Patel stood for. "We have come together to pay tribute to the 'Iron Man,' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the great architect of India's unity and integrity, on the anniversary of his birth... The 'Run for Unity' event held today serves as a symbol of our commitment to national unity, integrity, and self-respect, ideals championed by Sardar Patel. PM Modi himself, in a recent episode of 'Mann Ki Baat,' encouraged everyone to participate enthusiastically in this run. Your presence here in such large numbers is truly remarkable," Sharma said.

Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore, who also took part, said Patel's integration of the princely states had created an organised India and that he had envisioned a "Viksit Bharat." He said the Prime Minister was working towards the same goal. "We all know that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel united all the princely states to create an organised India, and today is his birthday. He envisioned a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India). Our Prime Minister Modi is also making every effort to build a 'Viksit Bharat.' Today, we participated in the 'Run for Unity'-a run for a united India, for a developed India, and for progress," Rathore said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)