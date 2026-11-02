NEUERO Launches Sales Deals On Grain Silos, Silo Roofs And Aeration Cones

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Melle-based grain silo manufacturer offers campaign terms on its silo ranges until 30 April 2027 and exhibits at EuroTier in Hanover and Agraria in Wels this November

Melle, Germany, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEUERO Farm- und Fördertechnik GmbH, a German maker of grain storage systems for agriculture, is offering Verkaufsdeals (sales deals) on grain silos, silo roofs and aeration cones from 1 November 2026 to 30 April 2027. The campaign covers NEUERO's NL, NLI, NLK and NLT silo ranges, including coated versions, and is aimed at anyone adding storage capacity, extending their existing Getreidelagerung (grain storage) or modernising it: farms, grain traders, cooperatives and grain warehouses, as well as energy companies that store wood pellets. More information is available on NEUERO's campaign page. In November, the company is also exhibiting at EuroTier in Hanover (10–13 November 2026) and at Agraria in Wels, Austria (25–28 November 2026).







A NEUERO Siloanlage (silo installation): colour-coated outdoor silos with conveying technology, in a rapeseed field in bloom. Photo: NEUERO

Ordered in Winter, Filled at Harvest

NEUERO's campaign follows a calendar every arable farm knows: decisions about new storage are best made in the quieter winter months, not in the weeks when the combine is running. The campaign motto sums it up: „Früh planen. Mehr profitieren. Bereit sein, wenn die Ernte kommt.“ (“Plan early. Benefit more. Be ready when the harvest comes.”)

Anyone planning a new Getreidelager (grain store) or having a Getreidesilo (grain silo) built gains time by ordering early: time for technical planning, manufacturing, delivery and installation. The new capacity is then ready for the next harvest and planned around the farm, not around harvest-week pressure. What a grain silo costs depends mainly on its type, size and equipment; for a complete grain store, aeration, conveying and foundations come on top. Buyers will find further details on NEUERO's campaign page.

A Long Word for Every Silo

Every grain silo in the campaign is a Stahlsilo (steel silo) made of galvanised steel, for indoor or outdoor installation. The NL range is NEUERO's Außensilo Flachbodensilo (flat-bottom silo), also known as a Flachlagersilo, with a weatherproof structure, stainless ground anchors and a matching Silodach (silo roof), available with a colour coating on request. NL silos are manufactured entirely in Germany, and every NEUERO Lagersilo (storage silo) in the range comes with Eurocode-compliant structural calculations. The NLI range is the Innensilo (indoor silo) for installation in buildings such as a Getreidelagerhalle (grain storage hall), while the NLT and NLK ranges are Trichtersilos Belüftungskonus (aeration cone). Anyone buying a Lagersilo is therefore mainly deciding where it stands and how it empties.

The German language, famous for its compound nouns, naturally has a dedicated word for each of these, and around grain storage the words grow the way NEUERO's silos do: ring by ring. Grain, storage and silo make a Getreidelagersilo; grain, conveying and installation make a Getreideförderanlage (grain conveying system); wood pellets and a silo make a Holzpelletsilo. NEUERO supplies what each of these words describes, along with several that are hardly shorter: the Belüftungsgebläse (aeration fan), the Silotrockner (in-silo dryer) and, where required, the complete Getreidelageranlage (grain storage facility).

Keeping the Harvest Cool

A harvest is in once it reaches the silo; it is secure only if it stays cool and dry there. Storing grain properly means being able to aerate the silo, and aerating grain is above all about cooling it. In the NLK hopper silos, the integrated aeration cone spreads air evenly through the stored grain, and its slope helps the silo empty completely, so no sweep auger is needed. Owners of existing NEUERO silos who want to retrofit their Silobelüftung (silo aeration) can have the cone fitted.

For Getreidebelüftung Belüftungsanlage (aeration system) for grain in Rundsilos (round silos) and Flachlager (flat stores), and sensors that monitor temperature and moisture and can control aeration automatically. When the crop comes in too damp, grain can be dried in the silo with the Silotrockner, complemented by continuous-flow, recirculating and batch dryers for Getreidetrocknung (grain drying) on the farm.

Made in Melle, on Show in Hanover and Wels

Grain silos for farmers are at the centre of the campaign, which is meant to help farms bring planned investments forward; those that store their own grain decide when it leaves the yard. For grain traders, cooperatives and grain warehouses buying a complete Siloanlage or a turnkey Getreidelager, NEUERO plans the installation from intake through Fördertechnik (conveying technology) to loading. In the energy sector, the NL and NLK ranges also serve Pelletlagerung (pellet storage), whether as a single Holzpelletsilo or within a larger Holzpelletlager (wood pellet store), and NEUERO's enclosed trough chain conveyors move the pellets dust-tight.

At EuroTier in Hanover, which runs alongside EnergyDecentral, the trade fair for decentralised energy supply, NEUERO is in Hall 12, Stand A11. At Agraria in Wels, the company is in Hall 18, Stand H18.350. Visitors planning a grain silo, extending an existing installation or retrofitting aeration can speak to the manufacturer directly. All trade fair dates are listed on the company's website.

“Made in Germany” is meant literally at NEUERO: as a German grain silo manufacturer, the company combines planning, manufacturing, delivery and installation at its headquarters in Melle-Buer, keeping Silobau (silo construction) for agriculture in one pair of hands, from the first conversation to the last bolt.

About NEUERO

NEUERO Farm- und Fördertechnik GmbH is a manufacturer based in Melle, Lower Saxony, that develops and builds systems for storing, conveying, drying, cleaning, milling and mixing bulk materials, above all grain, maize and other agricultural products as well as wood pellets. Its programme spans grain silos and agricultural conveying technology, complemented by controls and monitoring under the name“smart farm technologies”. Operating internationally, the company plans every project individually, from the first idea to the turnkey installation. For more information, visit neuero-farm.de.







Two galvanised NEUERO Stahlsilos (steel silos) with silo roofs and conveying technology. Photo: NEUERO

Press Inquiries

Klaus Meyer

...

+49 5427 9270-0



NEUERO Farm- und Fördertechnik GmbH

Alter Handelsweg 11

49328 Melle

Germany

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: