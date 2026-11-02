Anewhealth Announces Strategic Growth Investments From Linden Capital Partners And Nautic Partners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading healthcare investors with deep pharmacy expertise partner with AnewHealth to accelerate clinical innovation and expand individualized care for people with complex medical needs.

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnewHealth (or the“Company”), a national provider of advanced pharmacy solutions for people with complex medical needs, today announced a strategic investment from Linden Capital Partners ("Linden") alongside a significant new investment from existing investor Nautic Partners ("Nautic"). Linden and Nautic will jointly govern AnewHealth, and the Company's management team, led by President and CEO Brian Adams, will continue to lead the business as it builds on its established strategy and aims to further accelerate growth. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Linden and Nautic, along with The Vistria Group, LP (“Vistria”), an existing AnewHealth investor, bring extensive healthcare investment experience, including successful investments in pharmacy services and deep expertise in home- and community-based care. Each firm focuses on strengthening clinical capabilities, expanding access to care, and partnering with management teams to build businesses for long-term success.

The investments come amid significant growth for AnewHealth, which now serves more than 160,000 patients on pharmacy services nationwide, an increase of nearly 50% over the past two years.

“We are thrilled to welcome Linden as a new strategic partner alongside Nautic, whose support has been instrumental in building AnewHealth into the organization it is today,” said Brian Adams, President and CEO of AnewHealth.“Our mission has always been to improve the quality of life and health of patients with complex medical needs by fundamentally changing how pharmacy care is delivered. With the combined experience, expertise, and resources of Nautic and Linden, we believe we are well positioned to accelerate our growth, expand our reach, and continue delivering meaningful clinical and financial value to the patients and healthcare organizations we serve.”

For nearly two decades, AnewHealth has served as a clinical pharmacy and medication management partner to risk-bearing and value-based care organizations, including Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). Through integrated clinical expertise, technology, and personalized patient support, AnewHealth helps care teams address medication complexity, reduce avoidable risk, and improve clinical, quality, and financial outcomes, including an average 5% reduction in total cost of care.

AnewHealth's proven outcomes are driven by the clinical teams, technology, and comprehensive pharmacy services trusted by healthcare organizations, including longstanding PACE partners whose care teams benefit from dedicated clinical expertise and purpose-built technology that support interdisciplinary care and help improve participant outcomes.

Linden and Nautic will build on that foundation, supporting continued innovation across AnewHealth's markets.

Linden, the largest dedicated healthcare private equity firm, has focused exclusively on healthcare since its founding in 2004, partnering with management teams at more than 50 companies to build and scale their businesses. Its portfolio reflects deep pharmacy experience, with investments in companies such as ArtesRx, IVX Health, Vital Care, Specialty Networks, and Solara Medical Supplies. Linden now brings that same growth-oriented approach to its partnership with AnewHealth.

"AnewHealth has established a leading position at the intersection of pharmacy services, technology, and value-based care by combining deep clinical expertise with a highly scalable pharmacy care model optimized for patients with complex needs," said Brian Miller, Co-Founder and Partner at Linden Capital Partners.“As care for medically complex patients shifts to lower-cost settings, we believe AnewHealth is exceptionally well positioned, and we are excited to partner with Brian Adams and his team, alongside Nautic, to support the Company's continued growth.”

Nautic, which first invested in AnewHealth through ExactCare Pharmacy in 2016, brings deep experience in healthcare, one of its core sectors, and a long history of partnering with pharmacy and healthcare services businesses. Its reinvestment continues that partnership, giving AnewHealth's management team the capital and resources to expand clinical services, strengthen infrastructure, and reach more patients.

"We are incredibly proud of what the AnewHealth team has accomplished during our partnership, building a market-leading platform that is addressing one of the most important challenges in healthcare: improving medication management for patients with complex needs," said Chris Corey, Managing Director at Nautic Partners.“We are excited to welcome Linden as a partner who shares our commitment to AnewHealth's mission and long-term growth, and to help Brian Adams and the team expand the Company's reach and impact.”

Vistria, an existing AnewHealth shareholder, rolled over a minority stake in the transaction.

Cantor Fitzgerald and Morgan Stanley served as financial advisors to AnewHealth, and Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to Linden. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to AnewHealth and Nautic, and McDermott Will & Schulte LLP and Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal advisors to Linden.

About AnewHealth

AnewHealth is a national pharmacy care management company specializing in individualized care for people with complex, chronic medical needs, wherever they call home. Through comprehensive pharmacy services, proprietary medication management technology, pharmacy benefit management, and specialized PACE solutions, AnewHealth helps healthcare organizations improve patient outcomes, simplify care delivery, and manage costs. The Company serves more than 160,000 people nationwide in partnership with risk-bearing providers, primary and specialty care organizations, home health providers, and managed care plans. For more info, visit our website: anewhealthrx.com.

About Linden Capital Partners

Linden Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Founded in 2004, Linden is the largest dedicated healthcare private equity firm. Linden's strategy is based upon three elements: (i) healthcare specialization, (ii) integrated private equity and operating expertise, and (iii) its differentiated human capital program. Since its founding, Linden has invested in over 50 healthcare companies encompassing over 400+ total transactions across its strategies. The firm currently manages $14 billion of regulatory assets under management. For more information, visit

About Nautic Partners

Nautic Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm based in Providence, Rhode Island, that focuses on investments in three sectors: healthcare, industrials, and services. Nautic has completed over 165 platform transactions over its 40-year history. The firm employs a proactive, thematic investment strategy and partners with strong management teams to accelerate the growth of its portfolio companies through strategic add-on acquisitions, targeted operational initiatives, and deep sector expertise. For more information, please visit .

About The Vistria Group

The Vistria Group is building a new kind of private investment firm that seeks to deliver both financial returns and societal impact. It invests in essential industries like healthcare, knowledge & learning solutions, financial services and housing that deliver value for investors as well as communities, employees, and consumers. With over $18 billion in AUM, The Vistria Group looks deeper by working as a true partner, drawing on its deep sector knowledge, operational expertise, unique network, diverse team, and impact orientation to achieve transformational growth. For more information, please visit vistria.com.

Certain statements about Linden, Nautic, and Vistria made by portfolio company executives herein are intended to illustrate business relationship with such persons, including with respect to the firms' facilities as a business partner, rather than capabilities or expertise with respect to investment advisory services. Portfolio company executives were not compensated in connection with their participation, although they generally receive compensation and investment opportunities in connection with their portfolio company roles, and in certain cases are also owners of portfolio company securities and/or investors in sponsored vehicles. Such compensation and investments subject participants to potential conflicts of interest in making the statements herein.

Media Contacts

For AnewHealth

AnewHealth Communications

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For Linden Capital Partners

Katie Kornel

Partner

(312) 506-5634

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For Nautic Partners, LLC

Allan Petersen

Managing Director

(401) 278-6770

For The Vistria Group

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