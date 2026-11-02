Family-Run Protocol Health Brings Its Physician-Led Care Nationwide Through Protocol MD, Offering GLP-1 Weight Loss, Peptide Therapy And Bloodwork Online In All 50 States

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Founded by cousins Dr. Richard Dentico, a board-certified physiatrist, and Joe Garvey, the Scarsdale, New York practice extends the care it built in person to patients nationwide, from the first assessment through every follow-up.

Scarsdale, NY, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protocol Health, a family-run medical practice in Scarsdale, New York, is bringing its physician-led approach to patients nationwide through Protocol MD, its telehealth sister brand. Protocol MD is a physician-led telehealth service and online peptide therapy clinic offering GLP-1 weight management, peptide therapy, NAD+ therapy and preventive bloodwork to patients in all 50 states. Protocol MD offers peptide therapies, including compounded semaglutide and tirzepatide (GLP-1s), sermorelin and glutathione, as well as NAD+ therapy and blood work panels with results explained marker by marker.







The Protocol Health team at the practice's ribbon cutting in Scarsdale, New York.

Cousins Dr. Richard Dentico and Joe Garvey founded Protocol Health in Westchester in 2025. The practice has since served more than 2,000 patients in person. The family behind it built the practice around one idea: busy professionals and parents deserve someone looking out for their health before something goes wrong.

That idea started at home. Garvey's father, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon, devoted his career to his patients while putting his own health last, and his health suffered because of it.

"I started Protocol Health for people like my dad, the professionals and parents who take care of everyone else and put themselves last," said Joe Garvey, co-founder of Protocol Health. "He taught me that healthcare is personal. It's a relationship built on trust and on making patients feel heard. As care becomes more digital, we want to keep that human relationship at the center. Protocol MD lets us offer that approach to people well beyond Westchester."

Protocol MD is built around the care that happens before and beyond the prescription, not just the prescription itself.

Before treatment: Every patient starts with an online health assessment. A U.S.-licensed physician reviews the patient's full health history, usually within two hours, and decides whether treatment is appropriate. The physician may approve, adjust or decline, and nothing ships without that review.

During treatment: Prescriptions are prepared by state-licensed 503A compounding pharmacies, third-party lab tested and shipped overnight in cold-chain, plain packaging.

Beyond the prescription: Patients can message a U.S.-licensed physician 24/7 from their patient portal or the Protocol MD iPhone app, and the care team typically replies within two hours. Physicians follow up with scheduled check-ins, watch how each patient responds and adjust doses based on clinical judgment rather than a fixed calendar.

Bloodwork that is explained, not just delivered: Lab results are charted in each patient's dashboard and explained in plain English, marker by marker, so patients understand what their numbers mean and how they change over time.

Peptide and NAD+ therapy, online: Protocol MD also offers physician-prescribed peptide therapies, including sermorelin and glutathione, along with NAD+ therapy. Each protocol is matched to the patient's goals and adjusted over time based on how they respond.

"In the clinic, we've seen what changes when someone takes the time to understand your whole health history, your goals and how your body responds," said Dr. Richard Dentico, a board-certified physiatrist, co-founder of Protocol Health and Chief Medical Officer of Protocol MD. "Protocol MD brings that same standard of care online. Every patient gets a thorough medical review before treatment begins, and a care team that stays with them long after the first prescription, checking in, adjusting their plan and answering questions along the way."

Compounded medications are not FDA-approved, and compounded GLP-1s are not the same as brand-name products. Results vary, and not everyone is a candidate. Common GLP-1 side effects include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and constipation. GLP-1 medications are not appropriate for people who are pregnant, breastfeeding or trying to conceive, or for anyone with a personal or family history of medullary thyroid cancer or MEN2, or a history of pancreatitis. More information is available from MedlinePlus for semaglutide and tirzepatide.

Consultations are private medical appointments, and patient information is protected under HIPAA.

Learn more about Protocol MD's physician-led weight management program or explore more peptide therapies.

Protocol MD at a Glance

Company: Protocol MD, the telehealth sister brand of Protocol Health

Headquarters: 700 White Plains Rd, Suite 30, Scarsdale, NY 10583

Founders: Dr. Richard Dentico, Chief Medical Officer, and Joe Garvey

Founded: Protocol Health, 2025

Services: Peptide therapies, including GLP-1 weight management with compounded semaglutide and tirzepatide, sermorelin and glutathione; NAD+ therapy; preventive blood work panels

Availability: Telehealth in all 50 U.S. states

Care model: Physician review before any treatment, 24/7 physician messaging, scheduled check-ins and dose adjustments

About Protocol Health

Protocol Health is a family-run, physician-led medical practice in Scarsdale, New York, offering in-person hormone therapy, medical weight loss, peptide therapy and preventive care to patients in Westchester County and the surrounding area.

About Protocol MD

Protocol MD is a LegitScript-certified telehealth service and sister brand of Protocol Health. It offers physician-led care, including peptide therapies (GLP-1s, sermorelin and glutathione), NAD+ therapy and blood work panels, to patients in all 50 states. Clinical services are provided by independent U.S.-licensed physicians.

This release is for informational purposes only and is not medical advice. Compounded medications are not FDA-approved. A licensed provider determines eligibility, and individual results vary.

Press Inquiries

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700 White Plains Rd, Suite 30, Scarsdale, NY 10583